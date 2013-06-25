FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as Fed officials downplay stimulus wind-down
June 25, 2013 / 12:45 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as Fed officials downplay stimulus wind-down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Tuesday
as the dollar weakened after two top Federal Reserve officials
downplayed an imminent end to monetary stimulus.
    Bullion is still down more tha 7 percent since the start of
last week due to worries over an early end to the Fed's $85
billion monthly bond purchases and a cash crunch in China.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,283.55 an ounce by
0018 GMT. It fell around 1 percent on Monday, extending last
week's 7 percent slide as fears of a cash crunch in China
spooked investors, and a slide in U.S. equities prompted bullion
selling to cover margin calls.
    * Comex gold rose $6 to $1,283.10.
    * Last Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave
his most explicit signal yet that the U.S. central bank was
considering scaling back its $85 billion per month of Treasuries
and mortgage-backed debt purchases.
    * On Monday, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota
said investors were wrong to view the central bank as having
become more keen to tighten policy than it was before last
week's policy meeting. 
    * Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said even if the bank
dialled back stimulus this year, it will still be running an
accommodative policy. 
    * Fears of a credit crunch in China's banking system eased
on Monday as short-term interest rates fell. The central bank
said there were sufficient funds in the market but banks needed
to improve cash management and control lending. 
    *India's biggest jewellers' association has asked its
members to stop selling gold bars and coins, about 35 percent of
their business, adding to government efforts to cut gold imports
and stem a swelling current account deficit. 
    * HSBC lowered its 2013 gold price forecast to $1,396 from
$1,542 an ounce and its 2014 price to $1,435 from $1,600, mainly
on the Fed's plans to reduce economic stimulus and weak Chinese
growth prospects. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.43 percent to
985.73 tonnes on Monday -- its lowest in over four years.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar index retreated from a near three-week peak of
82.841 after comments from two top Fed officials. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1145  U.S. ICSC chain stores    
    1300  U.S. CaseShiller          
    1400  U.S. New home sales       
    1400  U.S. New home sales-units 
    1400  U.S. Consumer confidence  
    
 Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
 Metal           Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg   Volume
 Spot Gold      1283.55    2.26   +0.18    -23.35
 Spot Silver     19.67     0.02   +0.10    -35.04
 Spot Platinum   1334.74   6.24   +0.47    -13.05
 Spot Palladium  659.22    0.22   +0.03     -4.74
 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1283.10   6.00   +0.47    -23.43      3454
 COMEX SILVER JUL3 19.64   0.15   +0.75    -35.19      1208
 Euro/Dollar       1.3128
 Dollar/Yen         97.74
 
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
