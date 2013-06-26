FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold drops again on strong U.S. data
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
June 26, 2013 / 12:21 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold drops again on strong U.S. data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 26 (Reuters) - Gold fell for a seventh
session out of eight on Wednesday as strong U.S. economic data
boosted stocks and supported the Federal Reserve's plan to scale
back its bond purchases in the next few months.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was down nearly 0.1 percent to
$1,275.71 an ounce by 0010 GMT, sitting near three-year lows
seen on Friday. U.S. gold rose slightly to $1,275.30.
    * Gold's losses since the beginning of last week through
Tuesday amount to 8 percent, or about $113 per ounce.
    * Bullion prices have been sliding since Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke laid out a strategy to wind down the bank's $85 billion
monthly bond purchases on the back of a recovering economy.
    * U.S. consumer confidence jumped in June to its highest
level in more than five years, while sales of new U.S.
single-family homes rose to their highest level in nearly five
years in May. 
    * Further gains in global stock markets this year will be a
signpost of more losses for gold, according to analysts, citing
a re-established negative correlation between the two assets.
 
    * India's central bank told rural regional banks on Tuesday
they could no longer provide loans against gold jewellery and
coins - the latest move to discourage gold buying as the
government seeks to reduce a record current account deficit.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 16.23 tonnes to
969.50 tonnes on Tuesday, to their lowest since February 2009.
 
    * Holdings of the world's largest silver-backed
exchange-traded funds have fallen their most in a year to levels
last seen in December, sparking fears that mom-and-pop investors
have started to unwind investments after last week's rout.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar index rose further, while Asian shares opened
higher. U.S. stocks rose by the most in nearly two weeks on
Tuesday. 

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment 
    1230 U.S. Final Q1 GDP 
 Precious metals prices 0010 GMT
 Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
 Spot Gold        1275.71   -1.03   -0.08    -23.82
 Spot Silver        19.57   -0.01   -0.05    -35.37
 Spot Platinum    1344.24   -5.76   -0.43    -12.43
 Spot Palladium    661.50   -1.24   -0.19     -4.41
 COMEX GOLD AUG3  1275.30    0.20   +0.02    -23.90         1465
 COMEX SILVER JUL3  19.55    0.02   +0.12    -35.49          270
 Euro/Dollar       1.3080
 Dollar/Yen         98.03
 
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.