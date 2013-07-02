FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold eases on U.S. data, ETF outflows
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 2, 2013 / 12:41 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on U.S. data, ETF outflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 2 (Reuters) - Gold was a fraction lower on
Tuesday after mixed U.S. economic data added to uncertainty over
whether the Federal Reserve will begin to scale back its
stimulus measures this year.
    The precious metal had risen in the previous session on
short covering following recent losses, but investors continue
to shun gold's safe-haven appeal with outflows from gold backed
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hitting a new four-year low.
    
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold slipped 0.02 percent to $1,252.59 an
ounce by 0019 GMT, while U.S. gold fell $3 to $1,252.80.
    * Gold started the third quarter on a strong footing on
Monday jumping over 2 percent as technical buying and
speculative short covering offset concerns that the Fed will
rein in its $85 billion monthly bond purchases.
    * Bullion, typically seen as a hedge against inflation, has
taken a beating since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last month
the economy was recovering strongly enough for the central bank
to begin tapering its stimulus in the next few months.
    * U.S. manufacturing expanded last month, rebounding from an
unexpected contraction in May, and construction spending neared
a four-year high in May, data showed on Monday. However, hiring
in the manufacturing sector was the weakest in nearly four
years. 
    * A more important jobs report, the U.S. nonfarm payrolls,
is expected to be released on Friday. 
    * Gold recorded its biggest quarterly loss ever in April to
June, and is down more than 25 percent this year.  
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold ETF, said
its holdings fell 0.12 percent to 968.30 tonnes on Monday - its
lowest since February 2009. 
    * Barclays lowered its gold price forecast for 2013 citing a
weak second quarter, a recent sell-off and lack of investment
buying. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar edged lower while Japanese and Australian
stocks opened higher.  
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0430 Australia RBA cash rate 
    0900 Euro zone Producer prices 
    1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 
    1345 U.S. ISM-New York index 
    1400 U.S. Factory orders 
    1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence 
    
  Precious metals prices 0019 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1252.59   -0.21   -0.02    -25.20
  Spot Silver        19.64    0.08   +0.41    -35.14
  Spot Platinum    1368.49   -6.01   -0.44    -10.85
  Spot Palladium    681.72   -2.78   -0.41     -1.49
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1252.80   -2.90   -0.23    -25.24         1460
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  0.20    0.00   +0.21    -99.35          362
  Euro/Dollar       1.3063
  Dollar/Yen         99.51
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.