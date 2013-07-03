FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up after Fed officials' comments on stimulus
July 3, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up after Fed officials' comments on stimulus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 3 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Wednesday
after a near 1 percent fall in the previous session, as two
Federal Reserve officials said the U.S. central bank was likely
to continue supporting the economy through asset purchases for
some time.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,244.06 an ounce by
0014 GMT, while U.S. gold was little changed at
$1,243.5. Spot gold fell 0.9 percent on Tuesday as the dollar
strengthened. 
    * Bullion, typically seen as a hedge against inflation, has
taken a beating since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last month
the economy was recovering strongly enough for the central bank
to begin tapering its stimulus in the next few months, and
possibly end the programme in mid-2014.
    * Gold posted its biggest ever quarterly loss of 23 percent
for the April-June period, but began the third quarter on a
positive note. 
    * Investors are awaiting U.S. data this week to determine
the strength of the economy and the exact timing of the Fed
tapering. 
    * The Fed's easy monetary policy will likely be warranted
for "quite some time" as the U.S. central bank drives down high
unemployment while nudging low inflation back toward target, 
Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.
   
    * The head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on
Tuesday reiterated that the U.S. central bank will likely
continue to support the economic recovery for some time to come
despite market worries that it was soon pulling back.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.37 percent to
964.69 tonnes on Tuesday. 
    * Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of the
metal, stayed on the sidelines on Tuesday, and premiums
continued to get support from lower supplies due to restrictions
by the central bank. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar hit its highest in a month against the yen
and euro on Tuesday while a gauge of global equities fell as U.S
stocks reversed course to end slightly lower. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0145 China HSBC Services PMI 
    0753 Germany Markit Services PMI 
    0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 
    0900 Euro zone Retail sales 
    1215 U.S. ADP employment report 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1230 U.S. International trade 
    1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI 
  Precious metals prices 0014 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1244.06    2.67   +0.22    -25.71
  Spot Silver        19.39    0.04   +0.21    -35.96
  Spot Platinum    1363.24   -0.30   -0.02    -11.19
  Spot Palladium    682.47   -1.19   -0.17     -1.38
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1243.50    0.10   +0.01    -25.80         1480
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  0.19    0.00   +0.50    -99.36          615
  Euro/Dollar       1.2972
  Dollar/Yen        100.68
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
