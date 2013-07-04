FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold climbs for 2nd day as dollar, stocks ease
July 4, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold climbs for 2nd day as dollar, stocks ease

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 4 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher for a second
session on Thursday on safe-haven buying, bolstered by a weaker
dollar and drops in Asian stocks  after mixed U.S. economic data
added to worries over Europe and China. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,254.56 an ounce by
0012 GMT, after gaining almost 1 percent on Wednesday. Comex
gold rose about $2 percent to $1,253.60.
    * U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in June and new
applications for unemployment benefits fell for a second
straight week last week, pointing to a steadily improving labour
market picture. 
    * Still, the pace of economic growth remains lacklustre,
with other reports on Wednesday showing a slowing in activity in
the service industries last month and a widening in the trade
deficit in May. 
    * The markets are eyeing U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on
Friday to determine when the Federal Reserve would begin
tapering its $85 billion monthly bond buying stimulus.
    * Portugal's 10-year bond yield shot above 8 percent and its
stock market slumped 5 percent on fears a snap election could
derail Lisbon's exit next year from a bailout by the European
Union and International Monetary Fund. 
    * China's inter-bank funding costs fell sharply on
Wednesday, with key rates approaching normal levels following an
unprecedented cash squeeze last month. However, caution lingered
over the liquidity outlook for the coming months, especially as
growing signs of an economic slowdown threaten to add to strains
on the banking system and fuel more capital outflows.
 
    * Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of the
metal, remained lukewarm on Wednesday as a drop in the rupee
lifted local prices by more than one percent amid restrictions
by the central bank on gold imports. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar steadied in Asia on Thursday having veered
lower overnight as investors trimmed back long positions into a
U.S. holiday. The Nikkei average opened lower. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    1100 Britain BOE bank rate          
    1145 Euro zone ECB refinancing rate 
    1230 ECB President Draghi holds news conference after policy
meeting

  Precious metals prices 0012 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1254.56    3.37   +0.27    -25.08
  Spot Silver        19.78    0.09   +0.46    -34.68
  Spot Platinum    1351.24   14.24   +1.07    -11.97
  Spot Palladium    683.97    1.47   +0.22     -1.16
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1253.60    1.70   +0.14    -25.19        992
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  19.75    0.05   +0.25    -34.83
  Euro/Dollar       1.3012
  Dollar/Yen         99.83
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
