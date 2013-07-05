FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eases for 2nd day; US jobs data eyed
July 5, 2013 / 12:46 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold eases for 2nd day; US jobs data eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - Gold slipped a touch on Friday
on a firmer dollar after the European Central Bank said it could
cut interest rates further, but investors were waiting for U.S.
jobs data later in the day for stronger cues.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,246.61 an ounce by
0019 GMT. U.S. gold was down $6 to $1,245.90.
    * Gold is headed for a weekly gain of about 1.2 percent,
compared with a 5 percent drop in the last week.
    * The European Central Bank and the Bank of England left
their key interest rates unchanged at regular monthly policy
meetings on Thursday.  
    * The ECB said it would keep interest rates at record lows
for an extended period and may yet cut further, responding to
turbulence caused by the U.S. Federal Reserve's exit plan from
money-printing. 
    * Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last month said the U.S. economy
was recovering strongly enough for the central bank to begin
pulling back on its stimulus in the next few months, prompting a
turmoil in global markets. Gold posted its biggest quarterly
loss on record in April-June. 
    * The markets are eyeing U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on
Friday to determine when the Fed would begin tapering its $85
billion monthly bond buying stimulus. For a preview, see
 
    * Outflows from gold exchange-traded products totalled $4.1
billion in June and $28.2 billion year-to-date, according to
data from BlackRock. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar sped higher on the euro and sterling on
Friday after the ECB and BoE both blindsided markets with
decidedly dovish policy guidance, leaving the Federal Reserve as
the only major central bank with any inclination to rein back
stimulus. 
    * Japan's Nikkei average opened higher. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    1000 Germany Industrial orders 
    1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls 
    1230 U.S. Unemployment rate 

  Precious metals prices 0019 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1246.61   -2.58   -0.21    -25.56
  Spot Silver        19.48   -0.03   -0.15    -35.67
  Spot Platinum    1338.25   -0.25   -0.02    -12.82
  Spot Palladium    674.97    0.47   +0.07     -2.46
  COMEX GOLD AUG3  1245.90   -6.00   -0.48    -25.65        42398
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  19.49   -0.22   -1.09    -35.71
  Euro/Dollar       1.2892
  Dollar/Yen        100.25
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
