September 9, 2013 / 10:17 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold drops on Fed tapering talk, US equities rally

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Strong Chinese export data boosts economic hopes
    * Russia proposes Syria chemical weapons plan to avert war
    * Gold gives back some of Friday's rally on tapering talk
    * Coming up: U.S. wholesale inventory on Wednesday

 (Adds analyst comment, second byline, dateline, updates market
activity)
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Monday,
surrendering some of the gains made in the previous session, on
market expectations that the Federal Reserve may taper its
monetary stimulus.
    Also bearish for gold was Chinese government data showing
the world's second-largest economy rose more than expected in
August to decrease bullion's safe-haven appeal. U.S. stocks,
measured by the S&P 500 index, rose 1 percent. 
 
    Speculation that the U.S. central bank is set to trim its
$85 billion monthly mortgage bond-buying program, a key
supporter of bullion prices, put added pressure on gold.
    Analysts expect the Fed to start cutting its monthly
stimulus by $10 billion to $20 billion with an announcement due
at the end of a two-day policy meeting of the Fed Open Market
Committee (FOMC) next Wednesday.
    "Given the unwinding of bearish positions in gold,
September's meeting is likely to place downside pressure on
gold," said Suki Cooper, precious metals strategist at Barclays
Capital.     
    Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,386.36 an ounce
by 2:48 p.m. EDT (1848 GMT).
    U.S. Comex gold futures for December delivery settled
up 20 cents an ounce at $1,386.70, with trading volume at 80,000
lots, less than half of its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters
data showed.
    On Friday, gold gained almost 2 percent after data showed
slower-than-expected U.S. job growth in August, even as the
jobless rate hit a 4-1/2 year low. 
    Gold's safe-haven status also weakened as U.S. President
Barack Obama struggled to rally Congress behind U.S. military
action in Syria, while Russia proposed on Monday Damascus should
save itself by handing over chemical weapons. 

    INDIAN DEMAND, SOUTH AFRICAN STRIKE
    Indian jewellers expect a surge in gold shipments this week
after the customs department issued new import guidelines on
Wednesday. Previously imported stocks had become stuck at Mumbai
airport due to a lack of clarity on rules. 
    Gold traders are closely watching India's appetite for gold
in the usually peak-demand fourth quarter after officials in the
world's largest gold consumer moved to curb imports in an effort
to cut its record current account deficit. 
    Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.7 percent
to $23.65 an ounce. Platinum was down 0.7 percent at
$1,479 an ounce and palladium dropped 2.2 percent to
$682.22 an ounce.
    Analysts said that easing supply worries in South Africa,
which holds 80 percent of the world's platinum reserves,
triggered heavy selling in platinum group metals. 
    South Africa's Solidarity trade union said on Monday its
members had accepted pay increases of 7.5 to 8 percent from the
country's gold mining companies. 
 2:48 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1386.70   0.20   0.0  1381.90 1395.00   75,453
 US Silver DEC  23.717 -0.174  -0.7   23.440  24.250   25,114
 US Plat OCT   1483.00 -12.70  -0.8  1480.90 1499.40    7,123
 US Pall DEC    683.00 -13.85  -2.0   682.25  701.00    3,389
                                                               
 Gold          1386.36  -4.52  -0.3  1382.55 1392.31         
 Silver         23.650 -0.170  -0.7   23.430  23.980
 Platinum      1479.00  -9.90  -0.7  1484.50 1496.50
 Palladium      682.22 -15.28  -2.2   684.50  697.75
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold         80,038   169,542   183,262      22.1   -1.74
 US Silver       27,718    67,937    58,290     35.74   -1.96
 US Platinum      9,341    10,096    12,301     20.68    0.31
 US Palladium     3,534     6,805     5,834                  
                                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing
by William Hardy and Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
