PRECIOUS-Gold edges down on oil, firm equities

SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Gold tracked oil lower on Tuesday after Russia offered to work with Damascus to put Syria's chemical weapons under international control, while firmer equities also dented the metal's appeal as an alternative investment. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold eased $1.03 an ounce to $1,385.91 by 0037 GMT. * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,386.20 an ounce. * Bullion is also under pressure from expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will opt to taper its monetary stimulus programme. * Syria welcomes a Russian proposal to place the nation's chemical weapons under international control, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Monday after talks in Moscow, praising the Kremlin for seeking to "prevent American aggression". * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.23 percent to 917.13 tonnes on Monday from 919.23 tonnes on Friday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. crude oil fell more than $1 on Tuesday on a Russian proposal to avert a possible U.S. strike against Syria. * The euro held steady around a more than one-week high in early Asian trade on Tuesday, as risk appetite ticked up after a Russian proposal on Syria raised the chance that a U.S. military strike would be delayed or averted. * Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.80 percent at 14,318.72 on Tuesday. U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq ending at its highest level since September 2000, as upbeat data from China boosted optimism about the health of the global economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 China Industrial output 0530 China Retail sales 0530 China Urban investment 0645 France Industrial output 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales PRICES Precious metals prices 0037 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1385.91 -1.03 -0.07 -17.24 Spot Silver 23.63 -0.03 -0.13 -21.96 Spot Platinum 1482.24 2.64 +0.18 -3.44 Spot Palladium 685.97 2.97 +0.43 -0.87 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1386.20 -0.50 -0.04 -17.28 3574 COMEX SILVER DEC3 23.70 -0.02 -0.07 -21.80 452 Euro/Dollar 1.3255 Dollar/Yen 99.69 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan)