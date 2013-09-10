PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1.5 percent on hopes for Syria solution

* Crude oil falls 2 percent, U.S. equities rally * Fed policy outlook still unclear ahead of next week's meeting * Gold ETF holdings drop * Coming up: U.S. wholesale inventory Wednesday (Adds analyst comment, second byline, dateline, updates market activity) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell 1.5 percent on Tuesday as the precious metal's safe-haven appeal retreated after Syria accepted a Russian proposal to give up chemical weapons to win a reprieve from possible U.S. military strikes. While riskier assets such as U.S. equities rallied on the news, gold was pressured as crude oil futures fell 2 percent on easing geopolitical tensions. Encouraging industrial output data from China also boosted economic hopes and weighed on gold. Bullion fell for a second day as major western powers began working on a United Nations resolution to create a timetable and process for ensuring it happens. On Monday, U.S. President Barack Obama said he saw a possible breakthrough in the crisis, referring to Russia's proposal. "A diminishing geopolitical threat may lead gold investors to shift focus away from a receding factor influencing the market to ... next week's FOMC meeting, and the question of the timing and scale of any Fed tapering," said James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC. The U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee is set to release a policy statement at the end of its two-day meeting next Wednesday. While consensus is building among analysts that the Fed could begin to slash its $85 billion monthly bond purchases as early as September, disappointing U.S. nonfarm payrolls data last week could complicate an otherwise rosy economic outlook. Spot gold dropped as much as 2.1 percent to a near three-week low of $1,357.34 an ounce earlier. It was last at $1,358.30, down 1.6 percent, by 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT). U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down $22.70 at $1,364 an ounce, with trading volume about 25 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. On Aug. 28, gold rallied to a three-month high above $1,430 on fears Western powers led by the United States would launch missile strikes to punish Syria's President Bashar al-Assad's forces for chemical weapons attacks that killed hundreds of civilians on Aug. 21. "The whole reason gold rallied in the last few weeks has been on the back of the Middle East tension and the rise in the oil price, but that now is going into reverse with the possibility of an agreement," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said. As a gauge of investor interest, holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.23 percent to 917.13 tonnes on Monday from 919.23 tonnes on Friday. Among other precious metals, silver tracked gold lower, falling to a three-week low of $22.76 an ounce. It was last down 3.1 percent to $22.92. Platinum fell 0.8 percent to $1,468.25 an ounce, while palladium was up 1.4 percent at $692.47 an ounce on bargain hunting after a recent drop on easing supply worries in South Africa. 4:00 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1364.00 -22.70 -1.6 1357.60 1391.40 123,888 US Silver DEC 23.016 -0.701 -3.0 22.840 23.820 40,560 US Plat OCT 1474.10 -8.90 -0.6 1471.00 1488.80 8,400 US Pall DEC 692.65 9.65 1.4 684.20 696.55 3,305 Gold 1364.26 -22.68 -1.6 1358.30 1390.66 Silver 22.920 -0.740 -3.1 22.830 23.760 Platinum 1468.25 -11.35 -0.8 1472.75 1485.00 Palladium 692.47 9.47 1.4 686.00 693.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 131,334 161,456 182,106 22.56 0.46 US Silver 43,404 67,776 58,235 34.83 -0.91 US Platinum 9,968 10,169 12,279 22.26 0.00 US Palladium 3,418 6,785 5,844 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing by Jason Neely, James Jukwey and James Dalgleish)