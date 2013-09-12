FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold slips, holds near 3-wk low on easing Syrian tensions
September 12, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips, holds near 3-wk low on easing Syrian tensions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Thursday to hold
near its weakest level in three weeks, as tensions eased over a
possible military strike on Syria and amid expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will start to unwind its monetary stimulus.
    Gold prices are likely to contract further in 2014, after
tumbling for the first time in more than a decade this year, due
to confidence in a stabilising global economy, metals
consultancy Thomson Reuters GFMS said. 
      
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold eased $1.73 an ounce to $1,364.41 by 0011 GMT,
having fallen to $1,356.85 on Wednesday, its weakest since
August 22.    
    * U.S. gold was steady at $1,364.60 an ounce.    
    * Diplomatic efforts toward placing Syria's chemical weapons
under international control intensified on Wednesday and U.N.
investigators concluded Syrian government forces were almost
certainly responsible for two May massacres that killed up to
450 civilians in the bloody civil war. 
    * Gold demand in India, the world's top consumer of the
precious metal, improved on Wednesday as prices fell to their
lowest in three weeks following losses in the world market and
on a strong rupee. 
     * South Africa's Chamber of Mines said on Wednesday that
wage settlements in the gold sector would amount to 1.5 billion
rand ($150 million) in extra costs for companies over the next
12 months. 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar struggled at two-week lows against a basket of
major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, as markets continued
to chip away at its recent gains on growing doubts the Federal
Reserve will scale back stimulus in any significant way next
week. 
    * Fixed-income investors gobbled up $49 billion in notes
sold by Verizon on Wednesday, the largest-ever corporate bond
sale in history, while global stocks rose as tensions over a
possible military strike on Syria eased, and the dollar fell to
a two-week low. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0800 Italy Industrial output 
    0900 Euro zone Industrial production 
    1200 India Industrial output 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1230 U.S. Import prices 
      
    PRICES
    
    
  Precious metals prices 0011 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1364.41   -1.73   -0.13    -18.52
  Spot Silver        23.12   -0.04   -0.17    -23.65
  Spot Platinum    1468.00    2.40   +0.16     -4.36
  Spot Palladium    689.47   -1.03   -0.15     -0.37
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1364.60    0.80   +0.06    -18.57         1724
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  23.18    0.01   +0.03    -23.51          281
  Euro/Dollar       1.3313
  Dollar/Yen         99.85
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
  
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

