PRECIOUS--Gold down 1 pct as traders focus on US Fed tapering
September 16, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS--Gold down 1 pct as traders focus on US Fed tapering

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold retreats after initial rally
    * Investors turn attention to upcoming Fed meeting
    * Easing geopolitical tensions hurt safe-haven appeal
    * Coming up: U.S. consumer price index Tuesday

 (Adds trader comment, second byline, dateline; updates market
activity)
    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Gold fell 1 percent on
Monday after the bullion market failed maintain a rally set off
by former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summer's decision to
withdraw as a candidate to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    The yellow metal rose after the announcement, which removed
market uncertainty about a long confirmation process of the
already controversial Summers as the successor to Fed Chairman
Ben Bernanke. But the rally faded, even though the Dow 
rose over 100 points, or nearly 1 percent. 
    Bullion investors appear to have turned their attention to
the tapering of the Fed's massive bond-purchase program after
its September policy meeting on Wednesday. The consensus is that
the Fed will reduce its bond purchases by $10 billion to $75
billion a month. 
    "A major driver that has been weighing on gold is that some
investors are staying on the sidelines trying to adjust
positions before the Fed announcement," said Michael Matousek,
head trader at U.S. Global Investors, which has about $1.2
billion in mutual-fund assets.
    Spot gold was down 1.1 percent at $1,312.09 an ounce
at 2:55 p.m. EDT (1855 GMT), having earlier fallen by as much as
1.4 percent to $1,307.60.
    Traders said gold rose in a knee-jerk response to the
Summers news because he was widely regarded as being more
"hawkish" than current Fed Vice Chairman Janet Yellen, who is
also a candidate and is now deemed the new front-runner.
    Traders now see a 55 percent probability that the first rate
increase will take place in December 2014 and 68 percent chance
in January 2015, according to CME Group's Fed Watch, which
generates probabilities based on the price of federal funds
futures traded at the Chicago Board of Trade. 
    "The prospect that the Fed's tone will remain dovish is good
for equities but not for gold at the moment, as you would need a
combination of yields dropping and inflation expectations moving
up to really see gold stronger," Credit Suisse analyst Karim
Cherif said.
    U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up
$9.20 at $1,317.80 an ounce, with trading volume about 10
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    Easing geopolitical tensions also hurt gold's safe-haven
appeal. Analysts said it is now less likely there will be
U.S.-led military attacks on Syria in response to a chemical
weapons attack blamed on President Bashar al-Assad.
 
    In other precious metals, silver fell 1.6 percent to
$21.85. Platinum slipped 1.1 percent to $1,433.74 an
ounce, while palladium rose 0.8 percent to $702 an ounce.
    
 2:55 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1317.80   9.20   0.7  1307.20 1336.00  138,067
 US Silver DEC  22.009  0.289   1.3   21.685  22.490   37,844
 US Plat OCT   1441.20  -3.30  -0.2  1437.20 1462.90   10,807
 US Pall DEC    706.05   6.95   1.0   700.50  715.05    4,024
                                                               
 Gold          1312.09 -14.17  -1.1  1308.35 1334.46         
 Silver         21.850 -0.350  -1.6   21.690  22.340
 Platinum      1433.74 -15.76  -1.1  1439.75 1459.75
 Palladium      702.00   5.50   0.8   704.00  712.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        144,540   156,200   180,821     23.97   -0.57
 US Silver       40,136    67,954    57,885      37.3    0.98
 US Platinum     13,791    10,818    12,310     19.45   -0.51
 US Palladium     4,149     6,813     5,854                  
                                                               
   

 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by Dale Hudson and James Jukwey)

