FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold dips for 3rd session, Fed stimulus decision in focus
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
September 18, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips for 3rd session, Fed stimulus decision in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses into a
third session on Wednesday, falling about 1 percent to trade
below $1,300 an ounce, with investors expecting the U.S. Federal
Reserve to announce a reduction in its bullion-friendly stimulus
measures.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had fallen 0.9 percent to $1,297.76 an
ounce by 0028 GMT. It earlier dropped to $1,295.24 - its lowest
since August 8.
    * The Fed is expected to begin its long retreat from
ultra-easy monetary policy on Wednesday by announcing a small
reduction in its bond buying, while stressing that interest
rates will remain near zero for a long time to come.
 
    * Most economists expect the U.S. central bank to announce a
$10 billion reduction in its $85 billion monthly asset purchase
programme. 
    * U.S. consumer prices barely rose in August, but rising
rents and medical care costs pointed to some stability in
underlying inflation that could make the Fed more comfortable
trimming its bond purchases. Gold is often regarded as a hedge
against inflation. 
    * Goldman Sachs said it remained neutral on gold prices
until the end of this year, citing a recent string of slightly
disappointing U.S. economic data and expectations of a "dovish"
tapering by Fed. 
    * Top gold consumer India increased its import duty on gold
jewellery to 15 percent from 10 percent, setting it higher than
the duty on raw gold in a move to protect the domestic jewellery
industry. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar held near a four-week trough against a
basket of major currencies in early Asian trade. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1230 U.S. building permits 
    1230 U.S. housing starts 
    1800 Federal Open Market Committee ends policy meeting 
    1830 Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke holds news briefing
    
  Precious metals prices 0028 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1297.76  -11.28   -0.86    -22.50
  Spot Silver        21.61   -0.07   -0.32    -28.63
  Spot Platinum    1411.74   -6.06   -0.43     -8.03
  Spot Palladium    696.47   -7.03   -1.00      0.65
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1297.90  -11.50   -0.88    -22.55        10962
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  21.65   -0.13   -0.62    -28.56         1321
  Euro/Dollar       1.3353
  Dollar/Yen         99.14
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.