PRECIOUS-Gold near one-week high as Fed keeps stimulus

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Spot gold was trading near a one-week high on Thursday after sharp gains in the previous session, as the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by postponing a wind-down of its monetary stimulus. U.S. gold futures jumped as much as 4.6 percent on the decision, while silver futures gained 7 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,362.66 an ounce by 0022 GMT after earlier hitting a one-week high of $1,367.86. Gold led the rally in commodities on Wednesday by gaining over 4 percent - its biggest daily rise since June 2012. * Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke refused to commit to begin reducing the bond purchases this year, and instead went out of his way to stress the program was "not on a preset course". In June he had said the Fed expected to cut back before year end. * Many economists had expected a $10 billion reduction to the bank's $85 billion monthly bond purchases. * The Fed also cut its forecast for 2013 economic growth to a 2.0 percent to 2.3 percent range from a June estimate of 2.3 percent to 2.6 percent. * U.S. stocks rallied to record highs after the Fed's decision, while the dollar and bond yields tumbled. * A White House official said Janet Yellen was front-runner for the top job at the U.S. central bank when Bernanke steps down. Yellen has been a staunch supporter of Bernanke's super-easy monetary policy. * India's gold imports could be 750 tonnes in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, a government official said, down 11 percent from last year as official measures curb purchases in what has been the world's biggest bullion buyer. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares and currencies looked set to surge on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar languished at a seven-month low. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Q2 current account 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Precious metals prices 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1362.66 -1.88 -0.14 -18.62 Spot Silver 22.93 0.06 +0.26 -24.27 Spot Platinum 1467.49 4.99 +0.34 -4.40 Spot Palladium 717.27 0.53 +0.07 3.65 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1362.30 54.70 +4.18 -18.71 6410 COMEX SILVER DEC3 22.97 1.40 +6.50 -24.22 1635 Euro/Dollar 1.3524 Dollar/Yen 98.08 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)