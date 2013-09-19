FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold near one-week high as Fed keeps stimulus
September 19, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near one-week high as Fed keeps stimulus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Spot gold was trading near a
one-week high on Thursday after sharp gains in the previous
session, as the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by
postponing a wind-down of its monetary stimulus.
    U.S. gold futures jumped as much as 4.6 percent on
the decision, while silver futures gained 7 percent. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,362.66 an ounce by
0022 GMT after earlier hitting a one-week high of $1,367.86.
Gold led the rally in commodities on Wednesday by gaining over 4
percent - its biggest daily rise since June 2012.
    * Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke refused to commit to begin
reducing the bond purchases this year, and instead went out of
his way to stress the program was "not on a preset course". In
June he had said the Fed expected to cut back before year end.
 
    * Many economists had expected a $10 billion reduction to
the bank's $85 billion monthly bond purchases. 
    * The Fed also cut its forecast for 2013 economic growth to
a 2.0 percent to 2.3 percent range from a June estimate of 2.3
percent to 2.6 percent. 
    * U.S. stocks rallied to record highs after the Fed's
decision, while the dollar and bond yields tumbled. 
    * A White House official said Janet Yellen was front-runner
for the top job at the U.S. central bank when Bernanke steps
down. Yellen has been a staunch supporter of Bernanke's
super-easy monetary policy. 
    * India's gold imports could be 750 tonnes in the current
fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, a government official said,
down 11 percent from last year as official measures curb
purchases in what has been the world's biggest bullion buyer.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares and currencies looked set to surge on
Thursday, while the U.S. dollar languished at a seven-month low.
 
     
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1230 U.S. Q2 current account 
    1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index 
    1400 U.S. Existing home sales 
    
  Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1362.66   -1.88   -0.14    -18.62
  Spot Silver        22.93    0.06   +0.26    -24.27
  Spot Platinum    1467.49    4.99   +0.34     -4.40
  Spot Palladium    717.27    0.53   +0.07      3.65
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1362.30   54.70   +4.18    -18.71         6410
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  22.97    1.40   +6.50    -24.22         1635
  Euro/Dollar       1.3524
  Dollar/Yen         98.08
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
