PRECIOUS-Gold heads for best week in five after Fed surprise
September 20, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for best week in five after Fed surprise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Gold was hovering near
one-week highs on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly
gain in five weeks after the U.S. Federal Reserve postponed the
tapering of its bullion-friendly stimulus measures.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,363.19 an
ounce by 0018 GMT, not far from a one-week high of $1,374.54 hit
on Thursday. It has gained nearly 4 percent this week.
    * Earlier this week, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke refused to
commit to begin reducing the central bank's bond purchases this
year, and instead went out of his way to stress the programme
was "not on a preset course". Many had expected a $10 billion
cut to the $85 billion monthly bond purchases. 
    * Bullion, which has dropped nearly 20 percent this year in
anticipation of a wind down of the bond purchases, has benefited
from short covering and technical buying since the Fed's
statement on Wednesday.
    * Societe Generale said it remained firmly bearish on gold
despite the surprise from the Fed. The firm kept its average
gold price forecasts unchanged at $1,225 per ounce for the
fourth quarter and about $1,100 for 2014. 
    * India has called a meeting of top officials from the
finance and trade ministries in New Delhi on Friday to break a
two-month impasse on gold imports that has crimped supply and
pushed up prices in the world's biggest gold consumer.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.10 percent, or
0.88 tonnes, to 912.00 tonnes on Thursday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar climbed on Thursday while Wall Street
shares mostly edged lower, a day after a sharp rally driven by
the Fed's unexpected decision. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0800 Italy Industrial orders 
    1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence 
    1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data 

  Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1363.19   -1.20   -0.09    -18.59
  Spot Silver        22.99   -0.04   -0.17    -24.08
  Spot Platinum    1456.99   -1.81   -0.12     -5.08
  Spot Palladium    730.68   -1.82   -0.25      5.59
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1363.90   -5.40   -0.39    -18.61         2166
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  23.05   -0.25   -1.06    -23.96          723
  Euro/Dollar       1.3536
  Dollar/Yen         99.45
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
