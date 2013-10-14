FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-month low as U.S. debt deadline looms
#Gold Market Report
October 14, 2013 / 12:45 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-month low as U.S. debt deadline looms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gold was hovering near
three-month lows on Monday after large fund trades in the
previous session rattled investors, despite the failure of
weekend talks in Washington to reach an agreement to avert a
U.S. debt default.
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was down 0.07 percent at $1,271.76 an
ounce by 0026 GMT.
    * Gold fell over 1 percent on Friday to its lowest in three
months after unusually large sale orders in New York futures
prompted a $30-an-ounce drop in prices in about three minutes
and a brief trading halt. 
    * Senate negotiations to bring a boiling fiscal crisis to an
end showed signs of progress on Sunday, but there were no
guarantees that the U.S. federal government shutdown was about
to end or that a historic default would be
avoided. 
    * U.S. consumer sentiment deteriorated in October to its
weakest in nine months as the first federal government shutdown
in 17 years undermined Americans' outlook on the economy, a
survey released on Friday showed. 
    * Economic hardships brought about by Arab Spring uprisings
have taken a toll on jewellery retail trade in Saudi Arabia's
Muslim holy city of Mecca, slashing gold sales by more than half
compared to the same period last year, retailers said.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.6 percent, or
5.40 tonnes, to 890.98 tonnes on Friday. 
    * The biggest bullion-importing bank in India plans to team
up with jewellers for the first time to offer a gold deposit
scheme, hoping ease of access and attractive interest rates will
tempt people to part with their jewellery and relieve tight
supplies. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday and the safe-haven
yen rose broadly, foreshadowing a rocky start for Asian shares
after weekend talks in Washington failed to reach an agreement
to avert a U.S. debt default. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0130 China CPI 
    0130 China PPI 
    0900 Euro zone Industrial production 
    
  Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1271.76   -0.83   -0.07    -24.05
  Spot Silver        21.22    0.01   +0.05    -29.92
  Spot Platinum    1365.74    2.04   +0.15    -11.03
  Spot Palladium    707.97   -2.34   -0.33      2.31
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1271.90    3.70   +0.29    -24.10         5281
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  21.28    0.02   +0.10    -29.78          728
  Euro/Dollar       1.3556
  Dollar/Yen         98.31
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

