PRECIOUS-Gold ticks lower on U.S. budget talks, fund outflows
#Gold Market Report
October 15, 2013 / 12:22 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks lower on U.S. budget talks, fund outflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Tuesday to
hover near three-month lows, with its safe-haven appeal dimming
after lawmakers made some progress towards resolving the U.S.
budget impasse, and as outflows from gold funds continued.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had fallen 0.3 percent to $1,268.59 an
ounce by 0009 GMT, while other precious metals also edged lower.
    * U.S. senators said they were closing in on a deal Monday
that would reopen the government and push back a possible
default for several months, though many hurdles remained as a
Thursday deadline drew near. 
    * The Senate's top Democrat and top Republican both said
they hoped they could soon reach an agreement that would allow
them to avert a looming default and end a partial government
shutdown that has dragged on for 14 days so far.
    * MMTC-PAMP has become the first Indian refiner to join the
London Bullion Market Association's 77-strong silver Good
Delivery List, a leading benchmark for silver bar quality.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.85 tonnes to
889.13 tonnes on Monday.
    * St Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd has restructured
its stake in the $2 billion King-king copper-gold project in
southern Philippines, one of Southeast Asia's biggest
undeveloped mines, in a bid to kickstart funding.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stock index futures ticked higher on Tuesday on
expectations of an imminent budget deal, while the dollar also
edged up. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
    0430 Japan August Industrial output revised 
    0600 German August Import Prices 
    0645 French September Inflation Data 
    0830 UK September Inflation Data 
    0830 UK September Producer Prices 
    0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct     
    1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores Weekly          
    1230 New York Fed Empire State Survey For October 
        
  Precious metals prices 0009 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1268.59   -4.20   -0.33    -24.24
  Spot Silver        21.22   -0.03   -0.14    -29.92
  Spot Platinum    1372.24   -5.26   -0.38    -10.60
  Spot Palladium    710.47   -2.03   -0.28      2.67
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1268.70   -7.90   -0.62    -24.29         2316
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  21.25   -0.11   -0.51    -29.90          502
  Euro/Dollar       1.3555
  Dollar/Yen         98.60
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
