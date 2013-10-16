PRECIOUS-Gold dips as U.S. hurries to resolve budget impasse

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Gold slipped for a fifth session out of seven on Wednesday as safe-haven bids slowed on hopes U.S. lawmakers would hash out a last-minute agreement to raise the debt ceiling before a Thursday deadline. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had fallen 0.4 percent to $1,275.69 an ounce by 0022 GMT. It gained 0.6 percent on Tuesday as safe-haven buying emerged on fears the U.S. credit rating could be cut. * Democratic and Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate could announce a deal late on Tuesday to extend the government's borrowing authority until Feb. 7 and quickly re-open federal agencies that have been closed since Oct. 1, a Senate aide said. * Fitch Ratings warned it could cut the sovereign credit rating of the United States from AAA, citing the political brinkmanship over raising the debt ceiling. * "Reckless" U.S. fiscal policy will likely force the Federal Reserve to stand pat on monetary policy this month, said Dallas Fed president Richard Fisher. * Gold premiums in India, the world's biggest buyer of the precious metal, hit a record $100 an ounce, about 8 percent over London prices, on a shortage of supplies to meet festival demand, traders said on Tuesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks eased and the dollar nursed losses on Wednesday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade 0930 India M3 money supply 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Precious metals prices 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1275.69 -4.50 -0.35 -23.82 Spot Silver 21.19 -0.06 -0.28 -30.02 Spot Platinum 1375.99 -1.01 -0.07 -10.36 Spot Palladium 703.50 -2.00 -0.28 1.66 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1275.70 2.50 +0.20 -23.88 5182 COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.22 0.02 +0.11 -30.00 929 Euro/Dollar 1.3519 Dollar/Yen 98.51 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)