PRECIOUS-Gold dips as U.S. hurries to resolve budget impasse
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
October 16, 2013 / 12:37 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as U.S. hurries to resolve budget impasse

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Gold slipped for a fifth
session out of seven on Wednesday as safe-haven bids slowed on
hopes U.S. lawmakers would hash out a last-minute agreement to
raise the debt ceiling before a Thursday deadline.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had fallen 0.4 percent to $1,275.69 an
ounce by 0022 GMT. It gained 0.6 percent on Tuesday as
safe-haven buying emerged on fears the U.S. credit rating could
be cut. 
    * Democratic and Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate could
announce a deal late on Tuesday to extend the government's
borrowing authority until Feb. 7 and quickly re-open federal
agencies that have been closed since Oct. 1, a Senate aide said.
 
    * Fitch Ratings warned it could cut the sovereign credit
rating of the United States from AAA, citing the political
brinkmanship over raising the debt ceiling. 
    * "Reckless" U.S. fiscal policy will likely force the
Federal Reserve to stand pat on monetary policy this month, said
Dallas Fed president Richard Fisher. 
    * Gold premiums in India, the world's biggest buyer of the
precious metal, hit a record $100 an ounce, about 8 percent over
London prices, on a shortage of supplies to meet festival
demand, traders said on Tuesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks eased and the dollar nursed losses on
Wednesday. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade 
    0930 India M3 money supply 
    1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index 
    
  Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1275.69   -4.50   -0.35    -23.82
  Spot Silver        21.19   -0.06   -0.28    -30.02
  Spot Platinum    1375.99   -1.01   -0.07    -10.36
  Spot Palladium    703.50   -2.00   -0.28      1.66
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1275.70    2.50   +0.20    -23.88         5182
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  21.22    0.02   +0.11    -30.00          929
  Euro/Dollar       1.3519
  Dollar/Yen         98.51
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
