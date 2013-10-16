PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as U.S. scrambles to resolve budget impasse

* Premiums in India, China rise as demand picks ups (Adds trader comments, updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Wednesday, turning round after falling in early Asian hours, as U.S. lawmakers scrambled to come up with a bipartisan agreement to increase the federal debt ceiling before a Thursday deadline. Despite some weak safe-haven bids, gold has not priced in a U.S. default - which could result from failure to raise the borrowing limit - on expectations that Congress will reach a deal at the last minute. A default could roil global markets and hamper economic recovery. Democrat and Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate were said to be close to agreeing on a proposal to raise the debt limit and reopen the partially shuttered government, with consideration by the full Senate possibly coming on Wednesday. Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,284.38 an ounce by 0659 GMT after gaining 0.6 percent on Tuesday as some safe-haven buying emerged. "For the next two days, we expect that short-term rebound (in gold) to be boosted by risk aversion," said Chen Min, a precious metals analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen. But she felt there would be a last-minute agreement and doubted that the problem would have much impact over the longer term. Nomura Securities said on Tuesday that gold tends to remain flat or to drop slightly in the lead-up to events such as a potential U.S. default, with the chance of a rise afterwards. Gold has fallen about 4 percent since the government shutdown began on Oct. 1, leading many to believe that if there is no debt deal, the price could shoot up. "If they do not have a deal, it will be a massive 'risk-off' and gold will spike," said one Singapore-based trader, adding that a strengthening of the U.S. dollar if a deal is signed could push gold down further. During the last political debate over raising the debt ceiling in 2011, gold hit an all-time high of $1,920 after Standard & Poor's downgraded its U.S. credit rating a few days after Congress raised the limit at the 11th hour. PHYSICAL BUYING Demand picked up as gold prices traded near three-month lows with premiums - the best way to measure demand - rising in Asia. Gold premiums in India, the world's biggest buyer of the precious metal, hit a record $100 an ounce due to a shortage of supplies to meet festival demand. In China, premiums in the Shanghai Gold Exchange climbed to over $20 an ounce from about $7 two weeks earlier. Precious metals prices 0659 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1284.38 4.19 +0.33 -23.30 Spot Silver 21.38 0.13 +0.61 -29.39 Spot Platinum 1388.24 11.24 +0.82 -9.56 Spot Palladium 706.47 0.97 +0.14 2.09 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1286.00 12.80 +1.01 -23.26 21295 COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.39 0.20 +0.94 -29.42 5235 Euro/Dollar 1.3515 Dollar/Yen 98.45 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months