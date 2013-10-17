FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds up as U.S. strikes deal to end budget impasse
October 17, 2013 / 12:28 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold holds up as U.S. strikes deal to end budget impasse

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Thursday as U.S. lawmakers moved closer to passing a deal that
would end a two-week long government shutdown and deflect the
country from defaulting on its debt. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had eased 0.03 percent to $1,280.61 an
ounce by 0007 GMT, while U.S. futures slipped 0.1
percent. 
    * U.S. Senate leaders announced a deal to end the budget
impasse. But the agreement offers only a temporary fix until
Jan. 15, raising the possibility of another government shutdown.
    
    * Demand for U.S. gold coins has surged in October,
reversing recent weak sales, boosted by bargain-hunting as
prices plunged below $1,300 an ounce and some safe-haven buying
due to the U.S. budget impasse. 
    * Canadian miner Kinross Gold Corp will keep its main
expansion in Africa's Mauritania on hold to 2015, no matter how
far the gold price rises, as it plans to save rather than spend
for now, its chief executive told Reuters. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3.6 tonnes to
885.53 tonnes on Wednesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks closed more than 1 percent higher on
Wednesday, while the dollar gained on hopes of a debt deal.     
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0200 China foreign direct investment 
    0800 Euro zone current account 
    1230 U.S. weekly jobless claims 
    1400 U.S. Philadelphia business activity 
    
  Precious metals prices 0007 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1280.61   -0.38   -0.03    -23.52
  Spot Silver        21.34    0.00   +0.00    -29.52
  Spot Platinum    1396.99    9.09   +0.65     -8.99
  Spot Palladium    714.72    0.72   +0.10      3.28
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1280.40   -1.90   -0.15    -23.59         1166
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  21.36   -0.01   -0.05    -29.54          178
  Euro/Dollar       1.3522
  Dollar/Yen         98.89
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

