PRECIOUS-Gold holds up as U.S. strikes deal to end budget impasse

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Thursday as U.S. lawmakers moved closer to passing a deal that would end a two-week long government shutdown and deflect the country from defaulting on its debt. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had eased 0.03 percent to $1,280.61 an ounce by 0007 GMT, while U.S. futures slipped 0.1 percent. * U.S. Senate leaders announced a deal to end the budget impasse. But the agreement offers only a temporary fix until Jan. 15, raising the possibility of another government shutdown. * Demand for U.S. gold coins has surged in October, reversing recent weak sales, boosted by bargain-hunting as prices plunged below $1,300 an ounce and some safe-haven buying due to the U.S. budget impasse. * Canadian miner Kinross Gold Corp will keep its main expansion in Africa's Mauritania on hold to 2015, no matter how far the gold price rises, as it plans to save rather than spend for now, its chief executive told Reuters. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3.6 tonnes to 885.53 tonnes on Wednesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks closed more than 1 percent higher on Wednesday, while the dollar gained on hopes of a debt deal. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China foreign direct investment 0800 Euro zone current account 1230 U.S. weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Philadelphia business activity Precious metals prices 0007 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1280.61 -0.38 -0.03 -23.52 Spot Silver 21.34 0.00 +0.00 -29.52 Spot Platinum 1396.99 9.09 +0.65 -8.99 Spot Palladium 714.72 0.72 +0.10 3.28 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1280.40 -1.90 -0.15 -23.59 1166 COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.36 -0.01 -0.05 -29.54 178 Euro/Dollar 1.3522 Dollar/Yen 98.89 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)