PRECIOUS-Gold jumps 3 pct; U.S. budget deal seen delaying stimulus change
#Intel
October 17, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold jumps 3 pct; U.S. budget deal seen delaying stimulus change

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* U.S. shutdown damage seen delaying Fed tapering
    * Sharply higher volumes trade on COMEX gold in European
hours
    * Dollar under pressure from budget deal
    * Traders await economic data, stimulus outlook

 (Updates market activity, adds trader comment, second byline,
dateline,)
    By Veronica Brown and Frank Tang
    LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices surged 3
percent on Thursday, boosted by a dollar slide and expectations
that a temporary deal to avoid a U.S. debt default might prompt
the Federal Reserve not to reduce its monetary stimulus.
    Congress on Wednesday approved an 11th-hour deal to end a
partial government shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy
back from the brink of debt default. 
    "Now that we have reached an agreement on the debt ceiling,
it's just a big unwind - people are flooding out of the dollar
and covering all their shorts in gold," said Phillip Streible,
senior commodities broker at brokerage RJ O'Brien. 
    Yet, the news did not fully explain extremely busy trades
earlier in the session. Two separate bursts of unusually heavy
buy orders dramatically lifted the gold market by $40, or 3
percent, but they lasted just minutes.
    This marks the fifth time in less than two weeks the
benchmark U.S. Comex gold futures contract for December delivery
 posted sudden, often unexplained, intraday sharp price
swings. 
    Spot gold rallied to a high of $1,324.06 per ounce 
early in the U.S. session. By 3:29 p.m. EDT (1929 GMT), it was
up 3 percent at $1,319.24, up 2.7 percent. 
    U.S. December Comex gold futures settled up $40.70 at
$1,323, with trading volume about 30 percent above its 30-day
average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    The dollar fell against the euro on Thursday to its lowest
in more than eight months. The end of the U.S. debt stalemate
shifted focus in the currency market to the economic cost of the
government shutdown and whether the Fed stimulus will stay in
place. 
    For gold market participants the temporary budget deal was
seen as a positive as it would keep the Fed from withdrawing
monetary stimulus at least until the beginning of next year.
    "The U.S. debt deal is seen (as) positive for gold by market
participants, for good reason, since the whole mess is just
being postponed by 3-4 months, which makes a reduction of Fed
asset purchases rather unlikely for the time being," Commerzbank
analyst Carsten Fritsch said. 
    Gold hit a three-month low earlier this week as the U.S.
shutdown failed to generate strong safe-haven bids. Traders said
markets had not priced in a default as they always expected the
United States to come up with a last-minute agreement.
    With prices showing little further weakness after a deal was
struck on the debt ceiling, short positions, or commitments to
sell, were squeezed, forcing prices higher.
    "There were probably lots of shorts in the market, hence the
probe of the lows in the last week or so, and all of those guys
have been wrong footed, and have had to cover," said Societe
Generale analyst Robin Bhar.
    
    CFTC DATA DELAYED
    With the agreement in Washington, investors will turn their
focus to key economic data - which had not been released due to
the shutdown - to determine the impact of the impasse on the
economy and the Fed's stimulus policy. 
    However, the Commitments of Traders report, key data from
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, will not be
published this week as scheduled, the U.S. regulator said. 
    Investment interest in gold remained lacklustre. Holdings of
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, on Wednesday fell 3.6 tonnes to a
four-year low at 885.53 tonnes, 35 percent down from the
December 2012 peak. 
    Other precious metals also rose broadly, with silver 
up 2.2 percent to $21.80 per ounce, platinum up 3.2 percent to
$1,432.74 and palladium rising 3.3 percent to $737.50
. 
 3:29 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1323.00  40.70   3.2  1273.70 1324.20  198,629
 US Silver DEC  21.947  0.582   2.7   21.100  22.200   54,759
 US Plat JAN   1434.90  36.70   2.6  1393.20 1438.40   14,057
 US Pall DEC    737.80  24.25   3.4   713.15  741.25    5,588
                                                               
 Gold          1319.24  38.25   3.0  1275.08 1324.06         
 Silver         21.800  0.460   2.2   21.110  22.160
 Platinum      1432.74  44.84   3.2  1397.25 1433.74
 Palladium      737.50  23.50   3.3   715.77  738.50
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        202,268   161,070   190,244     23.55   -0.95
 US Silver       58,067    44,746    56,457     33.89    0.15
 US Platinum     14,212    14,480    13,017     20.82    0.00
 US Palladium     5,762     3,971     5,774                  
                                                               
  

 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey and Freya Berry in London;
editing by William Hardy, James Jukwey and Kenneth Barry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
