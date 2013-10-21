FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold flat, volume light after last week's rally
October 21, 2013 / 10:53 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold flat, volume light after last week's rally

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold, US markets flat after weak existing home sales
    * US Comex futures volume set for lowest since April 1
    * India physical demand weak, premiums at record high
    * Coming up: US nonfarm payrolls Tuesday

 (Adds details on volume, updates market activity)
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices ended flat
in extremely quiet trade on Monday, as investors stayed on the
sidelines after last week's short-covering rally sparked by
hopes the Federal Reserve would postpone its withdrawal of
monetary stimulus.
    Gold prices tracked nearly flat U.S. equities and a steady
dollar. Financial markets showed little reaction to a report
showing weaker U.S. home resale and price growth in September.
 
    Gold rose nearly 4 percent last week, the biggest weekly
rise in two months, on expectations the Fed would have to
maintain stimulus measures to support the economy after a
two-week U.S. government shutdown.
    Tom Fitzpatrick, analyst at Citigroup's technical research
unit CitiFX, said gold prices should rise with signs of a weaker
U.S. dollar, stronger equities and lower U.S. Treasury yields.
    "The price action across markets is clearly starting to
reflect the risk that the Fed is less likely to taper its asset
purchases in the near term," Fitzpatrick said.
    U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up
$1.20 an ounce at $1,315.80.
    Comex gold futures trading volume was less than 75,000 lots
as of 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), preliminary Reuters data showed, on
track to be the weakest turnover since April 1 and one of the
lowest this year.
    Spot gold underperformed futures, edged down 0.1
percent at $1,314.89 an ounce, with prices having moved in a
narrow $10 range.
    "Investment interest in gold is rather low. Everything we've
seen has been more short-covering than anything else," Credit
Suisse analyst Tobias Merath said. "People are also not properly
incentivised to turn to gold with long-term buying intentions. 
    As a gauge of investor interest, holdings of the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, the SPDR Gold Shares
, held near 4-1/2-year lows on Monday, having posted a
seventh consecutive weekly outflow last week. 
    On Friday, gold rallied as investors holding short
positions, or bearish bets, closed out those contracts by buying
futures, analysts said.

    GOLD IMPORTERS STRUGGLE IN INDIA
    Gold importers in India, the world's biggest physical buyer
of the metal, struggled to get supplies on Monday, paying record
premiums just ahead of the peak festival season next month. 
    Indian sellers have struggled to source supplies for
domestic use for almost three months, since the central bank
introduced a rule that required 20 percent of all imports be
re-exported.
    Demand tends to peak around the five-day Diwali festival of
lights, which this year falls in the first week of November.
    Among other precious metals, silver outperformed,
rising 1.5 percent to $22.21 an ounce. Platinum edged up
0.2 percent at $1,433.74 an ounce, while palladium was up
1.2 percent at $747 an ounce.
    
 3:55 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1315.80   1.20   0.1  1312.00 1323.90   69,566
 US Silver DEC  22.278  0.365   1.7   21.850  22.335   27,905
 US Plat JAN   1438.60   0.80   0.1  1431.30 1446.10    6,930
 US Pall DEC    750.25   9.60   1.3   740.70  752.35    4,691
                                                               
 Gold          1314.89  -0.86  -0.1  1313.73 1323.81         
 Silver         22.210  0.330   1.5   21.880  22.300
 Platinum      1433.74   2.64   0.2  1435.50 1441.24
 Palladium      747.00   8.50   1.2   743.77  749.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold         73,179   163,169   190,402     21.29    0.21
 US Silver       30,508    45,026    56,348     31.22   -0.89
 US Platinum      7,046    14,401    13,039     19.98   -2.21
 US Palladium     4,770     3,807     5,705                  
                                                               
 
 (Editing by David Gregorio)

