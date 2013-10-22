FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold clings to range ahead of US jobs data; SPDR holdings drop
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 22, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold clings to range ahead of US jobs data; SPDR holdings drop

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Gold hovered in a tight range
on Tuesday as traders awaited the release of U.S. jobs data to
gauge the strength of an economic recovery, while the market was
also on edge as holdings in the biggest gold exchange-traded
fund dropped the most in 15 weeks.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold slipped 0.07 percent to $1,314.19 an
ounce by 0013 GMT, after ending flat in the previous session. 
    * The metal had gained nearly 4 percent last week on hopes
that the budget debate in Washington would delay a stimulus
tapering by the Federal Reserve. 
    * It will be "tough" for the Fed to have sufficient
confidence in the strength of the U.S. recovery by its meeting
in December to start scaling back a massive Fed bond-buying
campaign, a senior U.S. central banker said. 
    * Investors looked towards U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, which
is due on Tuesday after being delayed by a partial government
shutdown earlier this month, to gauge the fate of the Fed's
stimulus. 
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 10.51 tonnes to 871.72
tonnes on Monday -- its biggest fall since early July. The
fund's flows are closely watched to judge market sentiment.
 
    * Gold importers in India struggled to get supplies paying
record premiums just ahead of the peak festival season next
month. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares steadied at a five-month high, while the
dollar held above eight-month lows. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0200 China House prices 
    1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 
    1230 U.S. Unemployment rate 
    1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 
    1300 U.S. Net capital flows 
    1400 U.S. Construction spending 
    1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index 
    
  Precious metals prices 0013 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1314.19   -0.95   -0.07    -21.52
  Spot Silver        22.15   -0.04   -0.18    -26.85
  Spot Platinum    1430.24   -2.56   -0.18     -6.82
  Spot Palladium    748.22    1.22   +0.16      8.12
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1314.50   -1.30   -0.10    -21.56          891
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  22.20   -0.08   -0.37    -26.76          364
  Euro/Dollar       1.3674
  Dollar/Yen         98.15
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.