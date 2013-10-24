FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 4-week high, watches oil
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 24, 2013 / 12:18 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 4-week high, watches oil

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Thursday after tracking oil lower in the previous session, but
prices were within sight of a four-week high on hopes the
Federal Reserve will extend its bullion-friendly stimulus
efforts.
          
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold was steady at $1,332.34 an ounce by 2356 GMT.
It rallied to $1,344.46 on Tuesday, its highest since Sept. 20,
after weak U.S. jobs data cemented expectations the Fed will
keep its stimulus measures in place until 2014.
     * U.S. gold was at $1,332.60 an ounce, down   
$1.40.   
     * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust rose 0.76 percent on
Tuesday from Monday, while those of the largest silver-backed
ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, fell 0.23 percent
during the same period. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares tried to steady on Thursday following a
tumble sparked by concerns about China's economic outlook, and
the dollar languished near a two-year low against the Swiss
franc. 
    * Oil prices fell on Wednesday in volatile spread trading
following a surge in U.S. crude oil inventories to the highest
level since June. 
  
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI 
    0658 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 
    0728 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 
    0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1230 U.S. International trade 
    1258 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 
    1400 U.S. New home sales 
    
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 2356 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1332.34    0.60   +0.05    -20.44
  Spot Silver        22.56    0.07   +0.31    -25.50
  Spot Platinum    1433.24    2.94   +0.21     -6.63
  Spot Palladium    742.50   -1.50   -0.20      7.30
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1332.60   -1.40   -0.10    -20.48          836
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  22.59   -0.03   -0.14    -25.48          238
  Euro/Dollar       1.3775
  Dollar/Yen         97.40
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.