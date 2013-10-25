FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Gold Market Report
October 25, 2013 / 12:21 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold set for second weekly gain on U.S. stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Gold was hovering near a
one-month peak on Friday and looked set to end higher for a
second straight week on hopes that weak U.S. data would deter
the Federal Reserve from scaling back its stimulus measures this
year. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had eased 0.02 percent to $1,345.55 an
ounce by 0002 GMT. The metal, which has gained over 2 percent
this week, hit $1,351.61 in the previous session - its highest
since Sept. 20.
    * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell less than expected last week, while U.S.
manufacturing grew at its slowest pace in a year in early
October, data showed on Thursday. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.80 tonnes to
876.52 tonnes on Thursday.
    * Gold should stay mired at lower levels in 2014 after
posting its first annual loss in more than a decade this year
when investors, emboldened by an improving global economy,
sliced holdings, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
 
    * Palladium and platinum are poised to outperform other
precious metals next year, with palladium seen as a better bet
as hopes for an economic recovery increase anticipated
industrial demand, another Reuters poll showed. 
    * A government mediator has granted South Africa's
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union permission to
call a strike against Impala Platinum, the world's
second largest producer of the precious metal said.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares edged up on Friday and the dollar was hemmed
in near a two-year low against the euro. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0800 Germany Ifo business climate 
    0800 Euro zone M3 money supply 
    1230 U.S. durable goods orders 
    1400 U.S. wholesale inventories 
    
  Precious metals prices 0002 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1345.55   -0.99   -0.07    -19.65
  Spot Silver        22.71    0.05   +0.22    -25.00
  Spot Platinum    1444.99   -0.11   -0.01     -5.86
  Spot Palladium    743.47   -1.53   -0.21      7.44
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1345.80   -4.50   -0.33    -19.69          756
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  22.74   -0.09   -0.38    -24.98          221
  Euro/Dollar       1.3799
  Dollar/Yen         97.37
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

