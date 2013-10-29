FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold marks time ahead of Fed meeting; weak U.S. data supports
October 29, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold marks time ahead of Fed meeting; weak U.S. data supports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Tuesday, trading near its highest in more than five weeks, as
weak U.S. economic data boosted views the Federal Reserve would
maintain its stimulus measures to support the economy.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had edged up 0.1 percent to $1,352.95 an
ounce by 0020 GMT. In the previous session, the metal hit its
highest since Sept. 20 at $1,361.60.
    * U.S. manufacturing output barely rose in September and
contracts to buy previously owned homes recorded their largest
drop in nearly 3-1/2 years, the latest signs the economy's
momentum ebbed as the third quarter ended. 
    * The Fed begins a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday in
which it is widely expected to continue buying back bonds at an
$85 billion monthly pace. 
    * Canadian gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd 
 is considering selling a minority stake in its Meliadine
gold project in the Canadian sub Arctic, according to two
sources familiar with the situation. 
    * Workers at Barrick Gold Corp's suspended
Pascua-Lama gold mine will vote by Wednesday on whether to
strike, which they say could delay construction of a water
management system crucial for the project to be re-activated.
 
    * South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union said its members voted to strike at Impala Platinum
, but it would not immediately give the company a
48-hour notice, suggesting a stoppage might still be averted.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares and the dollar fell slightly in early trade
on Tuesday ahead of the Fed meeting. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 
    1230 U.S. Producer prices 
    1230 U.S. Retail sales 
    1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index 
    1400 U.S. Consumer confidence 
    1400 U.S. Business inventories 
    Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on 
    monetary policy
        
  Precious metals prices 0020 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1352.95    1.36   +0.10    -19.20
  Spot Silver        22.46   -0.01   -0.04    -25.83
  Spot Platinum    1462.00   -8.00   -0.54     -4.76
  Spot Palladium    740.72   -2.78   -0.37      7.04
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1353.10    0.90   +0.07    -19.26         1281
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  22.50   -0.04   -0.19    -25.77          361
  Euro/Dollar       1.3783
  Dollar/Yen         97.52
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
