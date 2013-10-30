PRECIOUS-Gold drops as Fed statement offers few surprises

* Fed sticks with $85 billion bond-buying stimulus * FOMC comments on economic expansion, low inflation weigh * Elliott Management added long-gold-options bets in Q3 * Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims, Chicago PMI Thursday (Adds analyst comment, Elliott Management news) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Gold fell in choppy trade on Wednesday, sharply erasing early gains as investors took profits after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to keep its stimulus program intact and offered few surprises. In its October policy statement, the U.S. central bank said it will keep buying $85 billion in bonds a month for the time being, with Fed officials nodding to a weaker growth outlook due in part to the fiscal fight in Washington that shuttered much of the government for 16 days earlier this month. The Fed's comments about the U.S. economy continuing to expand at a moderate pace and lower-than-expected inflation weighed down on gold, traders said. "The expectation of Fed tapering further down the road has already been factored into the gold market, and its comment about moderate growth and no inflation triggered some selling," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals dealer at Chicago commodities brokerage Alliance Financial LLC. U.S. Treasury prices and the S&P 500 equities index also fell, while the U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies, pressuring bullion. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,342.64 an ounce at 4:03 p.m. EDT (2003 GMT), having earlier risen as much as 1.2 percent to a session high of $1,359.60. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up$3.80 an ounce at $1,349.30 before the Fed announcement, with trading volume in line with the 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. FADING SUPPORT The Fed shocked financial markets last month by opting not to scale back its bond-buying after allowing a perception to harden over the summer that it was ready to start easing off on stimulus. Its caution has since been vindicated. Gold surged more than 4 percent when the Fed Open Market Committee released its previous policy statement on Sept. 18. Some analysts said the support from U.S. monetary stimulus will eventually fade. "Real yields will almost inevitably rise further in the coming years. The resulting increase in the opportunity cost of holding gold will be a powerful headwind," said Julian Jessop, head of commodities research at Capital Economics. In investment news, hedge fund firm Elliott Management said it has added to its long-gold-options bet among other tactical changes made during the third quarter. Silver outperformed gold, ending up 0.5 percent at$22.63 an ounce, having hit a one-month high of $23.06 earlier on Wednesday. Platinum rose 0.6 percent to $1,468.24 an ounce, while palladium edged up 25 cents to $744.25 an ounce. 4:03 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1349.30 3.80 0.3 1334.50 1359.60 150,594 US Silver DEC 22.983 0.491 2.2 22.390 23.095 51,592 US Plat JAN 1479.90 18.00 1.2 1450.20 1481.30 10,701 US Pall DEC 749.50 2.45 0.3 743.00 752.00 4,138 Gold 1342.64 -1.05 -0.1 1334.95 1359.16 Silver 22.630 0.110 0.5 22.360 23.060 Platinum 1468.24 8.24 0.6 1456.00 1478.00 Palladium 744.25 0.25 0.0 744.98 749.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 159,311 157,113 188,177 20.82 0.56 US Silver 53,247 42,630 55,666 29.32 -0.70 US Platinum 10,844 13,823 12,881 18.36 0.00 US Palladium 4,327 4,077 5,665 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; editing by David Evans, Keiron Henderson, Nick Zieminski and Peter Galloway)