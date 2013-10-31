FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eases despite Fed as investors take profits
#Gold Market Report
October 31, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases despite Fed as investors take profits

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Thursday
despite the U.S. Federal Reserve vowing to support the economy
through stimulus measures, with investors taking profits from a
recent run-up in prices.  
    The metal had risen about 8 percent since hitting a
three-month low on Oct. 15 in anticipation of the Fed's move,
leading to a price correction on Wednesday after a statement
from the bank came in line with expectations. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold pared some losses after falling as much
0.3 percent to trade down 0.12 percent at $1,340.59 an ounce by
0022 GMT. Gold is heading for a 1-percent monthly gain. 
    * The Fed on Wednesday sounded a bit less optimistic about
economic growth as it announced plans to keep buying $85 billion
in bonds per month. The central bank noted that the recovery in
the housing market had lost some steam and suggested some
frustration at how slowly the labour market was healing.
 
    * Elliott Management said the Fed's easy money policies have
distorted the economy and created big risks for markets and
investors alike, prompting the hedge fund firm to add to long
gold options to protect against inflation. 
    * Barrick Gold, which is attempting to reduce its
debt load, is considering a wide range of options from a
strategic equity investment to further streaming deals that
yield upfront cash, according to sources. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in
U.S. gold, silver and copper futures and options in the week
ended Oct. 15, a delayed report by the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed on Wednesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar hovered near a two-week high against a basket
of major currencies early in Asia. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    N/A Bank of Japan Interest rate decision 
    0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment 
    0700 Germany Import prices 
    0700 Germany Retail sales 
    0745 France Consumer spending 
    1000 Euro zone Inflation 
    1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1345 U.S. Chicago PMI 
    
  Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1340.59   -1.60   -0.12    -19.94
  Spot Silver        22.55   -0.09   -0.40    -25.53
  Spot Platinum    1460.49   -9.51   -0.65     -4.85
  Spot Palladium    741.47   -1.53   -0.21      7.15
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1340.90   -8.40   -0.62    -19.98         2488
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  22.58   -0.40   -1.75    -25.49          666
  Euro/Dollar       1.3729
  Dollar/Yen         98.44
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
