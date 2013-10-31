FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eases despite Fed as investors take profits
#Gold Market Report
October 31, 2013 / 3:01 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases despite Fed as investors take profits

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Fed opts to keep buying back bonds, as expected
    * Comex gold futures down 1 pct, silver drops nearly 3 pct
    * U.S. dollar near two-week high 

 (Updates prices, adds 1-week low)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Gold slipped to one-week lows
on Thursday despite the U.S. Federal Reserve vowing to maintain
its economic stimulus measures, with investors taking profits
from a recent run-up in prices. 
    The metal had risen about 8 percent since hitting a
three-month trough on Oct. 15 in anticipation of the Fed's
decision, leading to a price correction on Wednesday after a
statement from the bank came in line with expectations.
    Gold was also hurt by a sharp slide in silver due to
technical selling and strength in the U.S. dollar. 
    "Prices are under pressure as some are liquidating their
long positions because there was nothing new from the meeting,"
sad Peter Fung, head of dealing at Hong Kong's Wing Fung
Precious Metals.
    "Prices rose quickly from $1,300 to $1,360 in anticipation
of the Fed move - that is why investors are taking profits now."
    In a span of about 4 weeks, gold prices rose to a five-week
high of $1,360 last week from $1,280.  
    Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,334.59 an ounce
by 0731 GMT, after falling to $1,333.04 earlier - its lowest
since Oct. 24. 
    Comex gold futures slipped 1 percent to a one-week
low of $1,332.70, while silver dropped nearly 3 percent.
    The Fed on Wednesday sounded a bit less optimistic about
economic growth as it announced plans to keep buying $85 billion
in bonds per month. The central bank noted that the recovery in
the housing market had lost some steam and suggested some
frustration at how slowly the labour market was healing.
 
    "With this event risk now behind us, the market will go back
into data-watch mode," said Victor Thianpiriya, an analyst at
ANZ. "For gold, the intraday moves will continue to be driven by
gyrations in the U.S. dollar."
    "We expect the slowing of physical demand and the decline in
Shanghai premiums will mean gold prices will have to fall
further before sparking any strong end-user demand."
    Physical buying in Asia, especially China, has slowed in
recent weeks with the rise and volatility in prices. 
    Prices on the Shanghai Gold Exchange have trended lower than
global prices due to fears of a cash crunch. 
    
  Precious metals prices 0731 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1334.59   -7.60   -0.57    -20.30
  Spot Silver        22.35   -0.29   -1.28    -26.19
  Spot Platinum    1458.24  -11.76   -0.80     -5.00
  Spot Palladium    740.97   -2.03   -0.27      7.08
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1334.80  -14.50   -1.07    -20.35        21658
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  22.38   -0.61   -2.65    -26.17         8496
  Euro/Dollar       1.3699
  Dollar/Yen         98.33
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
