PRECIOUS-Gold ends flat, underpinned by dollar drop, volume weak
November 4, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold ends flat, underpinned by dollar drop, volume weak

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Buyers active near $1,300 per ounce, some short covering
    * Top Fed policymakers say no rush to cut bond buying
    * Indian gold demand muted during key Diwali festival
    * Coming up: U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index Tuesday


    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices ended nearly
flat in light trade on Monday, supported by a weak dollar and
backing from senior Fed officials of continued monetary
stimulus, but pressured by caution ahead of an important U.S.
payrolls report.
    Bullion moved in a $10 range with much lower-than-average
turnover due to a light schedule of U.S. economic indicators on
Monday, traders said. 
    Gold prices initially rose after St. Louis Federal Reserve
President James Bullard said the Fed should scale back its asset
purchase program only when the U.S. economy improves and even
then only slowly, while Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell said
there is no need to rush the process. 
    Some investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of Friday's
October U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which will provide clues
about whether the U.S. central bank will maintain its
bond-buying stimulus for a while longer.
    "Gold is still very dependent on economic weakness and
extended quantitative easing to prosper at the moment," said
Saxo Bank's head of commodity strategy Ole Hansen.
    The metal was also underpinned by fresh buying and short
covering triggered by a drop earlier in the day toward technical
support around $1,300 an ounce, Hansen said.
    Spot gold inched down 0.1 percent at $1,313.76 an
ounce by 3:58 p.m. EST (1958 GMT), after falling nearly 3
percent last week.
    U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up
$1.50 an ounce at $1,314.70.
    Trading volume was less than 80,000 lots, about 45 percent
below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed, set
to be one of the weakest daily turnover this year.
    Outflows from gold-backed ETFs resumed on Friday, when
holdings of New York's SPDR Gold Shares declined 5.7
tonnes, their largest one-day outflow since Oct. 21.
    
    INDIA PHYSICAL DEMAND WEAK
    The sharp drop in prices last week has failed to revive
physical demand, and some dealers say the price may have to fall
below $1,300 to attract more buyers.
    Indian demand was muted during the biggest gold-buying
festivals of Dhanteras and Diwali, celebrated on Friday and over
the weekend, with many opting for cheaper silver due to high
gold premiums and the scarcity of the metal on the domestic
market. 
    Meanwhile, China's gold consumption is expected to climb to
more than 1,000 tonnes this year, though the trend is not
sustainable and could drop below this level from 2014, the
country's biggest gold producer China Gold Group Corp said on
Monday. 
    Silver was down 1 percent at $21.61 an ounce.
Platinum was up 0.5 percent at $1,450.25 an ounce and
palladium was up 1 percent at $745.25 an ounce.
 3:58 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1314.70   1.50   0.1  1310.80 1322.40   73,417
 US Silver DEC  21.700 -0.137  -0.6   21.610  21.935   21,012
 US Plat JAN   1456.20   4.30   0.3  1447.70 1458.70    4,742
 US Pall DEC    749.50  11.25   1.5   738.25  749.85    4,505
                                                               
 Gold          1313.76  -0.98  -0.1  1312.13 1321.85         
 Silver         21.610 -0.220  -1.0   21.620  21.900
 Platinum      1450.25   6.55   0.5  1450.00 1454.50
 Palladium      745.25   7.46   1.0   741.77  747.25
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold         79,720   153,174   187,746     20.33   -0.05
 US Silver       23,085    41,960    55,627     28.93   -0.27
 US Platinum      4,999    12,971    12,879     17.51   -0.15
 US Palladium     4,905     4,073     5,658

