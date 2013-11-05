PRECIOUS-Gold in tight range awaiting U.S. stimulus clues

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Gold was trading in a narrow range on Tuesday as investors refrained from taking positions ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report later this week that could help markets gauge the timing of a stimulus tapering by the Federal Reserve. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady trading up 0.03 percent at $1,314.74 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after also trading flat in the previous session. * The Fed should scale back its $85 billion monthly asset purchases only when the U.S. economy shows clearer signs of improvement and even then it should act slowly, one senior central banker said on Monday, while two others stressed there is no need to rush. * The October nonfarm payrolls data will be released on Friday. The Fed has said an improvement in the labour market is necessary before it can scale back bond purchases. * China's gold consumption is expected to climb to more than 1,000 tonnes this year, though the trend is not sustainable and could drop below this level from 2014, the country's biggest gold producer said. * Switzerland said it had opened an investigation into Argor-Heraeus, one of the world's largest gold refiners, for suspected money laundering and complicity in war crimes. * An indigenous community opposed to Goldcorp's copper and gold El Morro mine in northern Chile is poised to present at least one new legal action against the project this month. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares edged higher while the dollar slipped against a basket of currencies in early trade on Tuesday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC services PMI 1000 Euro zone Producer prices 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI 1500 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence Precious metals prices 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1314.74 0.38 +0.03 -21.49 Spot Silver 21.65 0.01 +0.05 -28.50 Spot Platinum 1452.99 3.25 +0.22 -5.34 Spot Palladium 745.22 -1.28 -0.17 7.69 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1314.90 0.20 +0.02 -21.54 836 COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.68 -0.02 -0.09 -28.46 169 Euro/Dollar 1.3518 Dollar/Yen 98.57 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)