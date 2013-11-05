PRECIOUS-Gold falls for 7th day on dollar rise, technicals

* Gold surrenders early gains * Dollar benefits from euro weakness * ECB decision, U.S. non-farm payrolls data awaited * Coming up: U.S. lead indicators Wednesday By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday for the seventh consecutive session as a combination of the resurgent dollar, technical selling and lackluster fund interest extended the precious metal's losing streak. Bullion rose earlier in the New York session, but the gains soon faded as the dollar strengthened following U.S. data showing service-sector business activity picked up in October. "The market continues to fail to hold rallies, reflecting a lack of interest from the big players to drive gold prices higher," said Bill O'Neill, a partner in the commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors. Technical resistance between gold's 100-day average at $1,320 and 50-day average at $1,335 also keeps the metal from rallying, traders said. Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,310.76 an ounce by 2:26 p.m. EST (1926 GMT). U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down $6.60 an ounce at $1,308.10. Trading volume was about 30 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed, continuing a weak trend. Monday's turnover was one of the lowest this year. Gold has lost 3 percent during its seventh-day drop, the longest decline since mid-May, weighed down by strong outflows from gold exchange-traded funds amid worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may cut its monetary stimulus. Investors are shifting their focus to Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers. Speculation is rife that the European Central Bank may signal easier monetary policy or even cut rates at a meeting on Thursday, and this boosted the dollar index against a basket of major currencies, pressuring gold. PRIVATE INVESTOR RESILIENT, INDIA EYED A survey by online precious metals market BullionVault said on Tuesday that physical gold buying among private investors rose in October to its strongest level since April. The gauge, which measures the balance of customers adding to their gold holdings over those reducing them, rose to 54.3 in October from 53 in September. A reading of 50 signals an equal number of net gold buyers and sellers. Gold demand in major consumer India failed to pick up on Tuesday. Consumers bought little gold over the weekend during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, which is traditionally a major gold-buying event, dealers said. Among other precious metals, silver edged up 0.1 percent to $21.67 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.3 percent to $1,445 an ounce, while palladium edged up 0.1 percent to $747. 2:26 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1308.10 -6.60 -0.5 1305.20 1320.60 93,174 US Silver DEC 21.636 -0.064 -0.3 21.560 21.790 23,485 US Plat JAN 1450.00 -6.20 -0.4 1448.30 1459.70 5,418 US Pall DEC 750.30 0.80 0.1 742.90 755.00 6,405 Gold 1310.76 -3.60 -0.3 1306.75 1319.16 Silver 21.670 0.030 0.1 21.590 21.760 Platinum 1445.00 -4.74 -0.3 1451.00 1456.50 Palladium 747.00 0.50 0.1 744.50 751.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 103,685 151,221 187,328 19.93 -0.24 US Silver 26,645 41,214 55,164 28.17 -0.76 US Platinum 5,579 12,718 12,879 18.22 0.00 US Palladium 7,124 4,131 5,665