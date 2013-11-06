FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold treads water after 7-day losing streak on stimulus doubts
November 6, 2013 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold treads water after 7-day losing streak on stimulus doubts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Gold was struggling to shake
off its longest losing streak in nearly six months as doubts
persisted over when the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin scaling
back its stimulus measures.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,311.66 an ounce by
0013 GMT.
    * The metal has lost about 3 percent since Oct. 28 and has
logged its longest losing run since mid-May when it dropped 8
percent in seven days. 
    * U.S. service-sector business activity picked up in October
and firms took on workers despite a partial government shutdown,
but new order growth slowed for a second straight month, an
industry report showed on Tuesday.    
    * Investors are closely watching U.S. data as the Fed has
tied any stimulus tapering to a strong economic recovery and
improvements in the labour market.
    * The London Bullion Market Association is considering
whether to partner with an exchange to produce its gold-lending
reference rate to ensure it can meet tighter rules coming in on
financial benchmarks, its new head said. 
    * Gold premiums in India halved on Tuesday from last week
because of unusually muted demand during the festival season and
as supply was set to improve after some importing agencies began
purchasing for domestic use. 
    * South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers will consider
a revised wage offer from Northam Platinum, the world's
fifth largest platinum producer, to end a strike by over 7,000
workers now in its third day. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stock markets got off to a tentative start on
Wednesday after upbeat U.S. data fanned speculation the Fed
could start slowing its asset buying as early as next month,
lifting bond yields and the dollar. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 
    1000 Euro zone Retail sales 
    1100 Germany industrial orders 
    1500 U.S. leading indicators 
    
  Precious metals prices 0013 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1311.66    0.67   +0.05    -21.67
  Spot Silver        21.64   -0.01   -0.05    -28.53
  Spot Platinum    1447.99    0.25   +0.02     -5.67
  Spot Palladium    749.22    2.75   +0.37      8.27
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1311.60    3.50   +0.27    -21.73          694
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  21.69    0.05   +0.23    -28.45          165
  Euro/Dollar       1.3473
  Dollar/Yen         98.44
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

