PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains on Fed stimulus hopes, fund inflows
#Gold Market Report
November 7, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains on Fed stimulus hopes, fund inflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold held gains from the
previous session on Thursday as investors bet the U.S. Federal
Reserve would keep its stimulus measures for longer and as
holdings in the biggest gold backed exchange-traded fund rose
for the first time in two weeks. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,318.04 an ounce by 0022
GMT, after snapping a seven-day losing streak on Wednesday by
gaining 0.5 percent. 
    * Markets are eyeing U.S. GDP data on Thursday and non farm
payrolls data on Friday to gauge the strength of the economy,
which is key in determining when the Fed would begin rolling
back its $85 billion monthly bond purchases. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 2.10 tonnes to
868.42 tonnes on Wednesday - the first increase since Oct. 22.
 
    * Hedge funds and money managers raised bullish bets in
futures and options of U.S. gold and silver markets for the week
ended Oct. 29, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed. 
    * Gold buying in India tapered off further after the
festival week, even as domestic users started getting small
import lots, weighing on premiums. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks got off to sluggish start on Thursday as
investors hunkered down to take the latest pulse on the U.S.
economy and implications for the Fed's easy money policy, while
the euro perked up ahead of the European Central Bank meeting.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1100 Germany Industrial output 
    1200 Bank of England policy decision 
    1245 European Central Bank policy decision 
    1330 ECB President Mario Draghi gives news conference after
interest rate decision 
    1330 U.S. Advance Q3 GDP 
    1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    2000 U.S. Consumer credit 
    
  Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1318.04    0.25   +0.02    -21.29
  Spot Silver        21.82    0.04   +0.18    -27.94
  Spot Platinum    1461.24   -0.75   -0.05     -4.81
  Spot Palladium    760.97   -0.86   -0.11      9.97
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1318.20    0.40   +0.03    -21.34          469
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  21.83    0.06   +0.26    -27.98          181
  Euro/Dollar       1.3511
  Dollar/Yen         98.65
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
