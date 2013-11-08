FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold set for second weekly loss as U.S. data sparks stimulus fears
November 8, 2013 / 12:30 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold set for second weekly loss as U.S. data sparks stimulus fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near
three-week lows on Friday and heading for a second straight
weekly loss, after strong U.S. economic growth sparked fears the
U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its bullion-friendly bond
purchases this year. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,308.86 an ounce
by 0015 GMT, after a near 1 percent drop in the previous
session. The metal is down 0.5 percent for the week. 
    * The European Central Bank cut interest rates to a record
low on Thursday and said it could take them lower still to
prevent the euro zone's recovery from stalling as inflation
tumbles. 
    * U.S. GDP grew at a 2.8 percent annual rate, the quickest
pace in a year, after expanding at a 2.5 percent clip in the
second quarter. 
    * Markets are now eyeing U.S. nonfarm payroll data later in
the day for further direction and clues on the timing of a
stimulus tapering.
    * German bullion retailer Degussa Goldhandel has bought
London-based broker Sharps Pixley and says it expects the retail
market for gold bars and coins to keep growing. 
    * South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers has rejected
a revised wage offer from Northam Platinum, the world's
fifth largest platinum producer, extending a strike by over
7,000 workers. 
    * African gold miner Amara Mining has sold roughly
a fifth of its shares to a wealth management firm investing on
behalf of one of America's richest families, in a deal that will
bring in cash, a drilling firm, and exploration licenses.
 
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro slid to a more than seven-week low against the
dollar on Thursday. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
    0200 China Exports 
    0200 China Imports 
    0200 China Trade balance 
    0700 Germany Trade balance 
    0745 France Industrial output 
    0745 France Trade balance 
    1330 U.S. Unemployment rate 
    1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 
    1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index 
    1700 U.S. World Agricultural Supply and Demand Report
    
  Precious metals prices 0015 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1308.86    1.31   +0.10    -21.84
  Spot Silver        21.68    0.04   +0.18    -28.40
  Spot Platinum    1454.24    5.49   +0.38     -5.26
  Spot Palladium    759.22    0.50   +0.07      9.71
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1308.80    0.30   +0.02    -21.90         1024
  COMEX SILVER DEC3  21.70    0.04   +0.20    -28.40          305
  Euro/Dollar       1.3407
  Dollar/Yen         98.17
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
