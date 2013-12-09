FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1 pct on fund buying but volume thin
#Intel
December 9, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1 pct on fund buying but volume thin

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Chinese inflation data eases policy tightening fears
    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings drop
    * Speculators raise bearish bets on gold to 7-1/2 year high

 (Adds late prices, details)
    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Gold rose 1 percent on
Monday after a late-session rally spurred by a dollar drop and
technical support that prompted funds to establish new
positions, traders said.
    Dealers also cited short-covering after last Friday's U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed hedge
funds and money managers had cut their bullish bets in gold to
the lowest since July 2007, suggesting recent heavy selling in
gold might have run its course.
    After trading slightly higher throughout the day, gold
accelerated gains late in the New York session. Trading volume,
however, was very light at less than 80,000 lots, on track to be
one of the lowest turnovers this year.
    "Funds appear to build long positions when gold prices are
trending higher and retesting today's high near $1,240 an
ounce," said Carlos Sanchez, director of commodities and asset
management at the CPM Group.    
    Spot gold was up 1.1 percent at $1,242.11 an ounce by
3:53 p.m. EST (2053 GMT). 
    Last week, gold fell 2 percent. A recent spike in bearish
positions after last week's better-than-expected jobs and GDP
data increased speculation that bullion prices might rebound on
a short-covering rally, analysts said.
    U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up
$5.20 at $1,234.20 an ounce, with trading volume at around
77,000 lots, about 65 percent below the 30-day average,
preliminary Reuters data showed.    
    With a lack of major U.S. economic indicators on Monday,
bullion investors focused on Chinese data that showed annual
consumer inflation unexpectedly slowed in November, easing
market fears of any imminent policy tightening, which is a
positive for gold.
    The CFTC data showed that hedge funds and money managers cut
their bullish bets in gold to their lowest since July 2007. They
also raised their bearish bets in gold to near a 7-1/2 year
high, a move traders said could trigger a short-covering rally.
    
    Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 3 tonnes to the lowest
since early 2009 at 835.71 tonnes on Friday. 
    Suki Cooper, precious metals analyst at Barclays Capital in
New York, said in a note that an additional 100 tonnes of gold
used to back exchange-traded funds would become unprofitable
below $1,200 an ounce, a sign that gold prices could fall
further below the level. 
    Among other precious metals, silver rose 2.4 percent
to $19.92 an ounce. Platinum was up 1.4 percent to
$1,372.74 an ounce, palladium edged up 0.3 percent to
$733.50 an ounce.
 3:53 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold FEB   1234.20   5.20   0.4  1224.60 1242.60   71,523
 US Silver MAR  19.701  0.178   0.9   19.435  19.980   26,076
 US Plat JAN   1368.50  12.20   0.9  1354.90 1379.90    7,775
 US Pall MAR    735.00  -1.15  -0.2   731.05  740.75    2,182
                                                               
 Gold          1242.11  13.87   1.1  1225.98 1242.81         
 Silver         19.920  0.460   2.4   19.470  19.970
 Platinum      1372.74  19.49   1.4  1359.00 1377.25
 Palladium      733.50   2.00   0.3   732.90  737.75
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold         76,411   179,668   187,973     20.44    0.63
 US Silver       30,679    62,196    57,670     27.08   -2.30
 US Platinum      8,942     9,944    12,505     16.91    0.06
 US Palladium     2,260     8,078     5,943     19.57    0.56
                                                               
    

 (Additional reporting by Julia Fioretti in London.; Editing by
Anthony Barker, Meredith Mazzilli and Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
