PRECIOUS-Gold slips on taper worries, Fed in focus
December 10, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on taper worries, Fed in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Gold got off to a shaky start
on Tuesday after gaining 1 percent in the previous session, as
investors turned their attention to a Federal Reserve policy
meeting next week that could provide clues on the outlook for
the bank's stimulus.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,237.94 an
ounce by 0020 GMT. It had gained over the last two sessions on
short-covering, technical-selling and some fund-buying. 
    * Markets worry that the Fed could begin cutting its $85
billion monthly in bond purchases from its meeting on Dec. 17-18
due to recent strong economic data. 
    * The stimulus has supported gold prices as it boosts the
metal's inflation-hedge appeal.
    * St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who is sometimes
seen as a bellwether for U.S. monetary policy, on Monday offered
his voice to a growing contingent at the central bank that has
argued for reducing the Fed's bond buying at next week's
gathering. 
    * Russian gold production rose by 12 percent in the first 10
months of 2013 compared with the same period last year, an
industry lobby said. 
    * Barclays advised investors to short gold after March, its
target period for any reduction in Fed stimulus. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Stocks edged up in early Asian trade on Tuesday, while
tighter money market conditions in the euro zone drove the euro
close to a five-year peak against the yen and a six-week high
against the dollar. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0500 Japan consumer confidence 
    0530 China industrial output 
    0530 China retail sales 
    0530 China urban investment 
    0745 France industrial output 
    1230 U.S. NFIB business optimism 
    1245 U.S. weekly ICSC chain store sales 
    1500 U.S. ISM semiannual economic forecast 
    1500 U.S. wholesale inventories 
    1700 World agricultural supply and demand report 
    1900 U.S. Federal budget 

    PRICES AT 0020 GMT    
 Metal              Last       Change    Pct chg   YTD pct chg
                                                                
 Spot gold            1237.94     -2.62     -0.21         -26.07
 Spot silver            19.74     -0.08      -0.4         -34.81
 Spot platinum         1371.2     -0.54     -0.04         -10.67
 Spot palladium         732.1      -0.9     -0.12           5.79
 Comex gold Dec3       1237.9       3.7       0.3         -26.13
 Comex silver Dec3      19.77      0.07      0.38         -34.76
 Euro                  1.3742                                   
 DXY                   80.128                                   
                                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
