PRECIOUS-Gold gains on weaker dollar, but taper worries linger

* Traders eye Fed meeting next week for stimulus outlook * Two Fed officials say support immediate tapering * Dollar index lower as euro close to 6-wk high vs greenback (Adds prices hitting near one-week high) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Gold edged up to a near one-week high on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, but trading was subdued as investors turned their attention to a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week. Volumes in the futures market and the physical market were thin as investors waited on the sidelines for a clearer outlook on the U.S. central bank's commodity-friendly monetary stimulus measures. Spot gold had risen 0.4 percent to $1,245.06 an ounce by 0728 GMT. Earlier in the session, it climbed to $1,247 - its highest since Dec. 4. The metal had logged gains over the last two sessions on short-covering, technical-selling and some fund-buying. "The short-term bullishness is unlikely to last through next week as speculators are likely to trade with more caution closer to the last FOMC meeting of the year," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at Phillip Futures Pte Ltd, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee. Markets worry the Fed could decide to begin cutting its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases at the Dec. 17-18 meeting due to recent strong economic data. The stimulus has supported gold prices as it boosts the metal's inflation-hedge appeal. Gold has lost about a quarter of its value this year on fears the bond purchases would be scaled back. In comments made on Monday, two Fed officials also supported market views that the bank was close to tapering. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the Fed could slightly reduce its monthly bond purchases this month in reaction to signs of an improved labour market. Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said he would urge his colleagues at the Fed's meeting next week to begin trimming bond-buying programme immediately. DOLLAR WEAKNESS The euro stayed well-bid on Tuesday, scaling a fresh five-year high on the yen and a six-week peak against the dollar as expectations for further stimulus from the European Central Bank continued to fade. A weaker greenback could support gold by making the dollar-denominated metal cheaper for holders of other currencies. "In the current environment, it appears further USD weakness is likely. This should provide some support for bullion," HSBC analysts said in a note. "Beyond that, we believe gold prices are more likely to stay in a tight trading range in the near-term, barring any major economic surprises." PRICES AT 0728 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1245.06 4.5 0.36 -25.65 Spot silver 19.91 0.09 0.45 -34.25 Spot platinum 1377.75 6.01 0.44 -10.24 Spot palladium 734.3 1.3 0.18 6.11 Comex gold Dec3 1244.7 10.5 0.85 -25.73 Comex silver Dec3 19.945 0.24 1.24 -34.2 Euro 1.3742 DXY 80.115 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Joseph Radford and Muralikumar Anantharaman)