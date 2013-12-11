FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold takes breather after rally but still near 3-wk high
#Gold Market Report
December 11, 2013 / 4:30 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold takes breather after rally but still near 3-wk high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold eases after 3-day rally
    * Dlr weakness supports prices near 3-wk peak
    * Technicals point to more gains -traders

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Gold snapped a three-day
winning streak on Wednesday but was well-supported near a
three-week high, boosted by short-covering and weakness in the
dollar.
    News of U.S. lawmakers reaching a budget agreement to avoid
a government shutdown next month dented some of gold's
safe-haven appeal, while physical demand also cooled in Asia on
higher prices.
    But analysts said technical buying should support prices for
a little longer.
    Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,257.79 an ounce
by 0714 GMT, after gaining 3 percent in the last three sessions
- its strongest such winning run since October. 
    "Technically, gold should make a run for $1,270 and then
$1,300 by year-end. However, it depends on whether it can hold
support at $1,250 and the Fed meeting next week," said a Hong
Kong-based precious metals trader.
    Markets are watching the Federal Reserve meeting on Dec.
17-18 to see if the U.S. central bank begins to taper its $85
billion in monthly bond purchases.
    A scale-back would hurt gold, which has so far benefited
from the monetary easing as it burnishes the metal's
inflation-hedge appeal.
    "We suspect that given the better-looking chart patterns,
the current rally in gold will likely continue until $1,290,
where we see next resistance or until the Fed meeting -
whichever comes first," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.
    Many believe investors have already priced in the
possibility of a December tapering as prices did not drop
sharply after last week's strong non-farm payrolls data.
    Instead, since the data release gold has been climbing as
funds have been hurrying to cover their short positions ahead of
the Fed meeting next week. Similarly, the dollar index was
trading near a six-week low on Wednesday as funds adjusted their
long positions ahead of the gathering.
    Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on
Friday that bearish bets on gold were at a 7-1/2-year high,
while long positions have been cut to a six-year
low. 
    Meanwhile in Washington, budget negotiators in the U.S.
Congress reached an agreement that, if approved by the House and
Senate, could restore some order to the nation's chaotic budget
process and avoid another government shutdown on Jan. 15.
 
    
    PRICES AT 0714 GMT     
 Metal               Last       Change     Pct chg   YTD pct chg
                                                                
 Spot gold             1257.79      -2.46      -0.2       -24.89
 Spot silver             20.26      -0.09     -0.44       -33.09
 Spot platinum          1379.7      -5.05     -0.36       -10.12
 Spot palladium          732.9       -2.3     -0.31         5.91
 Comex gold Dec3        1257.8       -3.3     -0.26       -24.94
 Comex silver Dec3      20.295      -0.02      -0.1       -33.04
 Euro                   1.3766                                  
 DXY                    79.944                                  
                                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Richard Pullin)

