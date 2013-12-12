FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up on weaker equities, dollar; technical support helps
December 12, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up on weaker equities, dollar; technical support helps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Thursday as
some safe-haven bids emerged after equities and the dollar
dropped on fears over an early end to the Federal Reserve's
monetary stimulus.
    Although gold will also hurt from a stimulus tapering,
prices are finding strong technical support at the $1,250 an
ounce level, which the metal had reached earlier this week on
strong short-covering.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,254.30 an ounce
by 0023 GMT, after dropping 0.7 percent in the previous session.
    * Stanley Fischer, who led the Bank of Israel for eight
years until he stepped down in June, has been asked to be the
Fed's next vice chair once Janet Yellen takes over as chief of
the U.S. central bank, a source familiar with the issue said.
 
    * The U.S. budget deficit narrowed sharply in November from
a year earlier, which could further reduce Washington's taste
for austerity following a deal in Congress to axe spending cuts
planned for next year.
    * Markets worry that recent strong economic data and the
agreement on the U.S. budget could prompt the Fed to soon begin
scaling back its $85 billion monthly bond purchases.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.10 tonnes to
833.61 tonnes on Wednesday. 
    * Gold premiums in India eased to $120 an ounce from their
peak of $160 last week. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares slipped to a four-week low on Thursday, while
the U.S. dollar was dangling near a six-week low against a
basket of major currencies.    
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1000 Euro zone Industrial production 
    1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1330 U.S. Import prices 
    1330 U.S. Export prices 
    1330 U.S. Retail sales 
    1500 U.S. Business inventories 

    PRICES AT 0023 GMT     
 Metal               Last       Change    Pct chg   YTD pct chg
                                                               
 Spot gold              1254.3      2.95      0.24        -25.1
 Spot silver             20.31      0.04       0.2       -32.93
 Spot platinum         1382.25       2.5      0.18        -9.95
 Spot palladium         732.75      -2.5     -0.34         5.89
 Comex gold Dec3        1254.4      -2.8     -0.22       -25.15
 Comex silver Dec3       20.32    -0.036     -0.18       -32.96
 Euro                   1.3784                                 
 DXY                    79.903                                 
                                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
