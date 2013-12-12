PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up on weaker equities, dollar; technical support helps

SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Thursday as some safe-haven bids emerged after equities and the dollar dropped on fears over an early end to the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus. Although gold will also hurt from a stimulus tapering, prices are finding strong technical support at the $1,250 an ounce level, which the metal had reached earlier this week on strong short-covering. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,254.30 an ounce by 0023 GMT, after dropping 0.7 percent in the previous session. * Stanley Fischer, who led the Bank of Israel for eight years until he stepped down in June, has been asked to be the Fed's next vice chair once Janet Yellen takes over as chief of the U.S. central bank, a source familiar with the issue said. * The U.S. budget deficit narrowed sharply in November from a year earlier, which could further reduce Washington's taste for austerity following a deal in Congress to axe spending cuts planned for next year. * Markets worry that recent strong economic data and the agreement on the U.S. budget could prompt the Fed to soon begin scaling back its $85 billion monthly bond purchases. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.10 tonnes to 833.61 tonnes on Wednesday. * Gold premiums in India eased to $120 an ounce from their peak of $160 last week. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares slipped to a four-week low on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar was dangling near a six-week low against a basket of major currencies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Industrial production 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. Import prices 1330 U.S. Export prices 1330 U.S. Retail sales 1500 U.S. Business inventories PRICES AT 0023 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1254.3 2.95 0.24 -25.1 Spot silver 20.31 0.04 0.2 -32.93 Spot platinum 1382.25 2.5 0.18 -9.95 Spot palladium 732.75 -2.5 -0.34 5.89 Comex gold Dec3 1254.4 -2.8 -0.22 -25.15 Comex silver Dec3 20.32 -0.036 -0.18 -32.96 Euro 1.3784 DXY 79.903 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)