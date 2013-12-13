FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after sharp drop, tapering fears persist
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
December 13, 2013 / 12:55 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after sharp drop, tapering fears persist

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near its
lowest in a week on Friday after strong U.S. retail sales data
sparked fears of an early end to monetary stimulus and erased
recent gains from a short covering rally.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,225.60 an ounce by
0039 GMT, after falling 2.2 percent in the previous session to a
low of $1,223.30.
    * Silver also ticked up after a 4 percent drop overnight.  
    * Data on Thursday showed that U.S. retail sales rose
solidly in November, another sign of an improving economy that
could prompt the Federal Reserve to begin cutting back its
stimulus soon. 
    * Gold has lost 27 percent of its value this year and is
headed for its first annual decline in 13 years. 
    * South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers said on
Thursday it had agreed a two-year wage deal for pay increases of
7.5 to 8.5 percent with Anglo American Platinum, the
world's top producer of the precious metal. 
    * Impala Platinum, the world's second largest
producer of the precious metal, said wage talks with the AMCU
union remained deadlocked after the two sides met on Thursday,
and negotiations would resume in 2014. 
    * Investors in major gold miners say a return to hedging
future production after a slump in gold prices would be a sign
of financial weakness in companies and could rob them of the
chance to reap the rewards of any price rebound. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets are likely to stay under pressure on Friday
as investors fret over the outlook for U.S. policy stimulus,
while the U.S. dollar gained. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
    0700 Germany Wholesale price index 
    1000 Euro zone Q3 employment 
    1330 U.S. Producer prices 

    PRICES AT 0039 GMT    
 Metal               Last       Change    Pct chg   YTD pct chg
                                                                
 Spot gold              1225.6         2      0.16        -26.81
 Spot silver             19.46      0.01      0.05        -35.73
 Spot platinum         1357.24     -1.51     -0.11        -11.58
 Spot palladium         714.72         0         0          3.28
 Comex gold Dec3        1226.8       1.9      0.16        -26.79
 Comex silver Dec3      19.485      0.03      0.16        -35.71
 Euro                   1.3746                                  
 DXY                    80.238                                  
                                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.