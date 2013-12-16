PRECIOUS-Gold eases as Fed meeting looms, stimulus outlook eyed

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Monday as investors nervously eyed the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting of the year to gauge whether the U.S. central bank would stick to its monetary stimulus.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,236 an ounce by 0020 GMT, after gaining 1.2 percent on Friday.

* Fed policymakers gather for the last time in 2013 for a two-day policy meeting that concludes on Wednesday. Markets are on the watch for the outlook of the $85 billion monthly bond purchases that have supported bullion prices.

* Barrick Gold Corp is laying off roughly 1,500 of its approximately 5,000 workers on the Argentine side of its suspended Pascua-Lama gold mine project, a local government spokesman said on Saturday.

* India’s exports of gold jewellery fell by almost a third year-on-year in November as restrictions continued to hit shipments, and industry officials said recovery was unlikely any time soon.

* Hedge funds and money managers raised bullish bets in U.S. gold futures and options, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

* Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe said his government would soon ban private trade in gold, and require producers to sell the mineral through a state company.

* Mugabe also warned that platinum miners, including the local unit of South Africa’s Implats Platinum, must build a refinery within two years or risk losing their licences.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar started trade in Asia on Monday pretty much where New York left it as investors waited to see if the Fed would begin to scale back its massive bond buying stimulus program this week.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Dec

0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Dec

0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Dec

1000 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Oct

1330 New York Fed Empire State Survey Dec

1358 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI for Dec

1415 U.S. Industrial output mm Dec

1900 Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke Speaks at Federal Reserve Centennial Commemoration (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)