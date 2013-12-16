FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rises on short-covering rally, Fed in focus
December 16, 2013 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on short-covering rally, Fed in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Dollar weaker versus euro; oil jumps, supporting gold
    * Wary traders take to sidelines ahead of Fed meeting
    * Investment in gold-backed exchange traded funds soft


    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Gold rose for a second
consecutive session on Monday as crude oil's gains and a dollar
drop prompted funds to buy back their bearish bets as they
adjusted positions ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting later this week.
    Earlier in the session, bullion was pressured after data
showed U.S. manufacturing output rose for a fourth straight
month in November, the latest suggestion the economy is gaining
steam. 
    Recent brisk improvements in the labor market have raised
the chances that the Fed, at its Dec. 17-18 meeting, will decide
 to taper its economic stimulus program, analysts said. But most
observers expect the U.S. central bank to keep its $85
billion-a-month bond-buying program in place. 
    "Should tapering not be announced at the December meeting,
given the elevated speculative positioning to the short side,
there is scope for a short-covering rally," said Suki Cooper,
precious metals analyst at Barclays Capital. 
    Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,244.46 an ounce by
1:54 p.m. EST (1854 GMT)
    U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up
$9.80 an ounce at $1,244.40, with trading volume about 30
percent below the 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    Expectations that the Fed will taper stimulus have already
knocked gold prices down 25 percent this year - their biggest
annual drop in 32 years. Concerns that gold's retreat may have
been overdone led to a flurry of short-covering last week.
    Gold was underpinned as the dollar eased against the euro on
Monday - data showed a pick-up in euro-zone business activity -
while Brent crude oil rose sharply on curtailed supplies from
Libya.  
    
    INVESTMENT SOFT
    Investment interest in gold remained soft, with the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New York's SPDR Gold
Trust, reporting an outflow of 8.1 tonnes last week.
    So far this year the fund's gold holdings have fallen by 523
tonnes, or 39 percent, to a nearly five-year low of 827.6
tonnes. 
    In other precious metals, silver rose 2.1 percent to
$20.06 an ounce, platinum was down 0.2 percent at
$1,358.25, and palladium edged up 25 cents to $714.25.

 1:54 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold FEB   1244.40   9.80   0.8  1227.20 1251.70  111,997
 US Silver MAR  20.101  0.497   2.5   19.445  20.290   32,653
 US Plat JAN   1360.10  -2.80  -0.2  1349.60 1367.00    8,988
 US Pall MAR    716.35   0.15   0.0   714.00  721.60    2,983
                                                              
 Gold          1244.46   6.66   0.5  1227.80 1251.40         
 Silver         20.060  0.410   2.1   19.490  20.280
 Platinum      1358.25  -3.24  -0.2  1356.25 1366.25
 Palladium      714.25   0.25   0.0   715.90  718.25
                                                              
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        116,670   173,576   188,333     21.37    0.05
 US Silver       35,358    59,224    57,746     28.48   -0.29
 US Platinum     11,215    10,525    12,510     16.07   -0.26
 US Palladium     2,988     7,451     5,925     20.99    0.77

