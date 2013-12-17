FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Gold Market Report
December 17, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firms for 3rd day ahead of Fed tapering decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Gold inched up for a third
session on Tuesday supported by a short-covering rally, even as
investors remined on edge ahead of a policy decision from the
Federal Reserve on its bullion-friendly stimulus measures.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,241.60 an ounce by
0021 GMT.
    * Gold has lost over a quarter of its value this year after
a 12-year bull market on fears that the Fed will scale back its
$85 billion monthly bond purchases on the back of a strong
economy. 
    * Most economists believe the Fed will not begin tapering
till March of next year, which could be prompting bullion
investors to cover their positions ahead of the two-day meeting
that begins on Tuesday. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 8.70 tonnes to
818.90 tonnes on Monday - its biggest outflow since Oct 21.
 
    * Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said parent Rio
Tinto  had secured extended commitments from the
banks that have agreed to finance the underground expansion of
the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia. 
    * Separately, commodity trader Trafigura said it has agreed
to provide financing for the Oyu Tolgoi mine in exchange for a
long-term deal to buy an undisclosed portion of the output.
 
    * Canada's Centerra Gold said it would consider
taking Kyrgyzstan to arbitration if the company cannot reach an
agreement with the government, a potential escalation of a
bitter row over the country's largest gold mine. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares got off to a promising start on Tuesday on
the back of rising U.S. manufacturing output and a jump in euro
zone business activity. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment 
    1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 
    1330 U.S. CPI 
    1330 U.S. Current account 
    1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index 
    N/A Federal Reserve begins two-day meeting no monetary
policy

    PRICES AT 0021 GMT    
 Metal               Last       Change   Pct chg   YTD pct chg
                                                                
 Spot gold              1241.6      3.8      0.31         -25.85
 Spot silver             19.97     0.04       0.2         -34.05
 Spot platinum         1359.74     1.99      0.15         -11.42
 Spot palladium         714.75        1      0.14           3.29
 Comex gold Dec3        1241.7     -2.7     -0.22          -25.9
 Comex silver Dec3          20    -0.10      -0.5         -34.02
 Euro                    1.376                                  
 DXY                    80.103                                  
                                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

