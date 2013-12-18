PRECIOUS-Gold firms ahead of Fed decision on stimulus

SINGAPORE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Gold firmed on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve met to decide when to begin rolling back its massive monetary stimulus, a major supporter of global commodities like gold. The Fed will issue a statement at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday at 1900 GMT, the last one in a year in which financial markets have been extremely sensitive to any comments on stimulus outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,233.50 an ounce by 0036 GMT, after dropping nearly 1 percent in the previous session. * The metal has lost about 26 percent of its value this year on increasing fears that an improving U.S. economy could prompt the Fed to scale back its $85 billion monthly bond purchases. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.08 tonnes to 816.82 tonnes on Tuesday. * Barrick Gold Corp said in a surprise announcement that two long-time directors, Donald Carty and Robert Franklin, have resigned from the company's board with immediate effect. * Commodity assets lost $88 billion in value from January through November, a record decline for the 11 months, from a combination of investor exits and from price drops that took place mostly in gold, Barclays said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares were tentative on Wednesday as investors waited to hear when the U.S. Fed will start unwinding its stimulus, a major driver for global risk assets in recent years. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China Housing prices 0900 Germany Ifo business climate index 1330 U.S. Housing starts 1330 U.S. Building permits 1358 U.S. Markit flash services PMI 1900 Federal Open Market Committee issues policy decision 1930 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke holds briefing PRICES AT 0036 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1233.5 3.9 0.32 -26.34 Spot silver 19.93 0.06 0.30 -34.18 Spot platinum 1351.49 5.76 0.43 -11.96 Spot palladium 699.25 2 0.29 1.05 Comex gold Dec3 1233.7 3.6 0.29 -26.38 Comex silver Dec3 19.95 0.11 0.55 -34.18 Euro 1.3768 DXY 80.064 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)