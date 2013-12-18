FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Gold Market Report
December 18, 2013 / 1:05 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firms ahead of Fed decision on stimulus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Gold firmed on Wednesday as
the U.S. Federal Reserve met to decide when to begin rolling
back its massive monetary stimulus, a major supporter of global
commodities like gold. 
    The Fed will issue a statement at the end of its two-day
policy meeting on Wednesday at 1900 GMT, the last one in a year
in which financial markets have been extremely sensitive to any
comments on stimulus outlook.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,233.50 an
ounce by 0036 GMT, after dropping nearly 1 percent in the
previous session.
    * The metal has lost about 26 percent of its value this year
on increasing fears that an improving U.S. economy could prompt
the Fed to scale back its $85 billion monthly bond purchases.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.08 tonnes to
816.82 tonnes on Tuesday. 
    * Barrick Gold Corp said in a surprise announcement
that two long-time directors, Donald Carty and Robert Franklin,
have resigned from the company's board with immediate effect.
 
    * Commodity assets lost $88 billion in value from January
through November, a record decline for the 11 months, from a
combination of investor exits and from price drops that took
place mostly in gold, Barclays said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares were tentative on Wednesday as investors
waited to hear when the U.S. Fed will start unwinding its
stimulus, a major driver for global risk assets in recent years.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130 China Housing prices 
    0900 Germany Ifo business climate index 
    1330 U.S. Housing starts 
    1330 U.S. Building permits 
    1358 U.S. Markit flash services PMI 
    1900 Federal Open Market Committee issues policy decision 
    1930 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke holds briefing
    
    PRICES AT 0036 GMT         
 Metal               Last       Change   Pct chg   YTD pct chg
                                                                
 Spot gold              1233.5      3.9      0.32         -26.34
 Spot silver             19.93     0.06      0.30         -34.18
 Spot platinum         1351.49     5.76      0.43         -11.96
 Spot palladium         699.25        2      0.29           1.05
 Comex gold Dec3        1233.7      3.6      0.29         -26.38
 Comex silver Dec3       19.95     0.11      0.55         -34.18
 Euro                   1.3768                                  
 DXY                    80.064                                  
                                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

