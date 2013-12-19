FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold creeps up after losses as investors take Fed taper in stride
December 19, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold creeps up after losses as investors take Fed taper in stride

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Gold recovered on Thursday
from overnight losses prompted by the Federal Reserve's decision
to cut back its stimulus, indicating that investors had already
priced in a small reduction in the central bank's bond
purchases.
    Gold's reaction to the much-feared taper also showed that
the metal was unlikely to deepen a 27 percent loss this year -
its first annual drop in 13 years.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had risen 0.4 percent to $1,222.96 an
ounce by 0021 GMT. It lost about 1 percent in the previous
session, falling to its lowest since Dec. 6, hurt by a stronger
dollar and rallying equities.
    * U.S. gold declined about 1 percent on Thursday,
tracking overnight losses in spot gold. 
    * Bullion had been supported by the Fed's stimulus as the
bond purchases burnished its inflation-hedge appeal.
    * The Fed trimmed the pace of its monthly asset purchases by
$10 billion to $75 billion, and sought to temper the
long-awaited move by suggesting its key interest rate would stay
at rock bottom even longer than previously promised.
 
    * At his last scheduled news conference as Fed chairman, Ben
Bernanke said the purchases would likely be cut at a "measured"
pace through much of next year if job gains continued as
expected, with the programme fully shuttered by late-2014.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 4.20 tonnes to
812.62 tonnes on Wednesday. 
    * The U.S. Senate passed a two-year budget deal to ease
automatic spending cuts and reduce the risk of a government
shutdown, but fights were already breaking out over how to
implement the budget pact. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global markets have reacted surprisingly well to the
long-dreaded decision by the Fed to trim its stimulus, with Wall
Street stocks at record heights and the dollar above 104.00 yen
for the first time since 2008.    
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 Euro zone Current account 
    1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1500 U.S. Existing home sales 
    1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index 
    1500 U.S. Leading indicators 

    PRICES AT 0021 GMT
 Metal               Last      Change    Pct chg  YTD pct chg
                                                                 
 Spot gold            1222.96      5.34     0.44           -26.97
 Spot silver             19.8      0.08     0.41           -34.61
 Spot platinum        1334.25      3.25     0.24           -13.08
 Spot palladium        697.25      1.75     0.25             0.76
 Comex gold Dec3       1222.7     -12.3       -1           -27.04
 Comex silver Dec3     19.825    -0.234    -1.17           -34.59
 Euro                  1.3687                                    
 DXY                   80.499                                    
                                                                 
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

