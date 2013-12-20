FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eyes worst week in three months on taper sell-off

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Gold languished at a six-month
low on Friday and was on the edge of tipping over to a 3-1/2
year trough after the Federal Reserve's move to cut back its
bond-buying stimulus prompted a huge sell-off.
    The metal is heading for its worst weekly performance in
three months and its biggest annual loss in 32 years.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had gained 0.2 percent to $1,191.91 an
ounce by 0016 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest since June
at $1,185.10. Gold touched $1,180.71 in late June - its weakest
since 2010.
    * On Wednesday, the day of the Fed announcement of a $10
billion cut in its monthly bond purchases, gold fell 1 percent.
But the selling picked up on Thursday, with the metal losing 2
percent.
    * It has lost nearly 4 percent for the week, and 29 percent
for the year.   
    * The Fed's $85 billion in monthly bond purchases, along
with other monetary stimulus measures, had fuelled a big run-up
in gold prices in the last few years, with the metal hitting an
all-time high of $1,920.30 in 2011. 
    * However, with an improving economy and stubborn
low-inflation in the United States, gold's appeal has dropped
off.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3.90 tonnes to
808.72 tonnes on Thursday. 
    * Russian precious metals and gems repository Gokhran may
consider buying palladium on the market to increase its stocks,
its new head Andrey Yurin said, signalling a possible change in
strategy. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Friday
tracking a more circumspect session on Wall Street overnight, as
investors reassessed the Fed's policy outlook following its
decision this week to start tapering its massive stimulus.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
    0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment 
    0700 Germany Producer prices 
    0745 France Business climate 
    1330 U.S. Final Q3 GDP 
    1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence 

    PRICES AT 0016 GMT
 Metal               Last       Change    Pct chg   YTD pct chg
                                                                
 Spot gold             1191.91      2.31      0.19        -28.82
 Spot silver             19.24         0         0        -36.46
 Spot platinum         1315.49      0.49      0.04         -14.3
 Spot palladium         694.97      1.22      0.18          0.43
 Comex gold Dec3        1191.4      -2.2     -0.18        -28.91
 Comex silver Dec3       19.24      0.05      0.28        -36.52
 Euro                   1.3641                                  
 DXY                      80.7                                  
                                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
