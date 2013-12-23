PRECIOUS-Gold steady above $1,200, but tapering worries remain

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Gold ticked up Monday after its biggest weekly loss in a month, but the metal was still at the risk of falling back below $1,200 an ounce as investors fretted over the impact of a U.S. stimulus tapering. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,203.91 an ounce by 0018 GMT. It rose 1 percent on Friday on short covering after losing 4 percent in the previous three sessions. * Gold fell 3 percent last week after the Fed said the U.S. economy was strong enough to scale back its massive bond-buying stimulus, winding down an era of easy money that saw gold rally to an all-time high of $1,920.30 an ounce in 2011. * Gold has fallen nearly 30 percent this year as a scale back of stimulus hurts its inflation-hedge appeal. * Hedge fund managers cut their bullish bets on gold only modestly this week before the first-ever tapering of the U.S. monetary stimulus sent the precious metal's price to six-month lows, data released on Friday showed. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 5.40 tonnes to 814.12 tonnes on Friday. * The volume of gold transferred between accounts held by bullion clearers rose by 22 percent to an average of 24.2 million ounces a day, the London Bullion Market Association said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets inched cautiously higher on Monday encouraged by record highs for Wall Street, though anxiety over a credit squeeze in China has weighed on shares there while adding to pressure on emerging market currencies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Import prices 0900 Italy Consumer confidence 1330 U.S. Personal income 1330 U.S. Chicago national activity index PRICES AT 0018 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1203.91 1.27 0.11 -28.11 Spot silver 19.39 0.02 0.1 -35.96 Spot platinum 1331.5 4.1 0.31 -13.26 Spot palladium 696.5 0.75 0.11 0.65 Comex gold Dec3 1203.5 -0.2 -0.02 -28.18 Comex silver Dec3 19.42 -0.03 -0.17 -35.93 Euro 1.3678 DXY 80.527 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)