FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold steady above $1,200, but tapering worries remain
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
December 23, 2013 / 12:30 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady above $1,200, but tapering worries remain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Gold ticked up Monday after
its biggest weekly loss in a month, but the metal was still at
the risk of falling back below $1,200 an ounce as investors
fretted over the impact of a U.S. stimulus tapering. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,203.91 an
ounce by 0018 GMT. It rose 1 percent on Friday on short covering
after losing 4 percent in the previous three sessions. 
    * Gold fell 3 percent last week after the Fed said the U.S.
economy was strong enough to scale back its massive bond-buying
stimulus, winding down an era of easy money that saw gold rally
to an all-time high of $1,920.30 an ounce in 2011.
    * Gold has fallen nearly 30 percent this year as a scale
back of stimulus hurts its inflation-hedge appeal.
    * Hedge fund managers cut their bullish bets on gold only
modestly this week before the first-ever tapering of the U.S.
monetary stimulus sent the precious metal's price to six-month
lows, data released on Friday showed. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 5.40 tonnes to
814.12 tonnes on Friday. 
    * The volume of gold transferred between accounts held by
bullion clearers rose by 22 percent to an average of 24.2
million ounces a day, the London Bullion Market Association
said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets inched cautiously higher on Monday
encouraged by record highs for Wall Street, though anxiety over
a credit squeeze in China has weighed on shares there while
adding to pressure on emerging market currencies. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 Germany Import prices 
    0900 Italy Consumer confidence 
    1330 U.S. Personal income 
    1330 U.S. Chicago national activity index 

    PRICES AT 0018 GMT
 Metal               Last       Change    Pct chg    YTD pct chg
                                                                
 Spot gold             1203.91      1.27       0.11       -28.11
 Spot silver             19.39      0.02        0.1       -35.96
 Spot platinum          1331.5       4.1       0.31       -13.26
 Spot palladium          696.5      0.75       0.11         0.65
 Comex gold Dec3        1203.5      -0.2      -0.02       -28.18
 Comex silver Dec3       19.42     -0.03      -0.17       -35.93
 Euro                   1.3678                                  
 DXY                    80.527                                  
                                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.