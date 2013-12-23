FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold lingers around $1,200, taper worries remain
December 23, 2013 / 3:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold lingers around $1,200, taper worries remain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Prices tread water after 3 percent loss last week
    * Metal finds support at $1,200 in thin Asian trading
    * SPDR fund sees first inflow in two months

 (Updates China premiums and prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Monday
after its biggest weekly loss in a month, but the metal was
still at the risk of falling back below $1,200 an ounce as
investors fretted over the impact of U.S. stimulus tapering. 
    Prices were supported in thin Asian trading as holdings of
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, rose 5.40 tonnes to 814.12 tonnes on
Friday - the first inflow since Nov. 5. 
    "There seem to be subtle shifts in sentiments for more
bullishness after $1,200 was broken," said Joyce Liu, an
investment analyst at Phillip Futures Pte Ltd.
    "However, the upside is limited due to the year-end holiday
season and with prices now treading close to $1,200, a break
below that level may shift market sentiment back to
bearishness."
    Spot gold edged up 0.02 percent to $1,202.90 an ounce
by 0744 GMT. It rose 1 percent on Friday on short covering after
losing 4 percent in the previous three sessions. 
    Gold fell 3 percent last week after the Fed said the U.S.
economy was strong enough to scale back its massive bond-buying
stimulus, winding down an era of easy money that saw gold rally
to an all-time high of $1,920.30 an ounce in 2011.
    The metal has fallen nearly 30 percent this year on fears
that a scale back of stimulus would hurt its inflation-hedge
appeal.
    The decline this year is gold's biggest fall in 32 years.
    Physical demand picked up in Asia as prices fell towards
$1,200 last week but not to the same level seen during earlier
price drops this year. 
    Volumes traded on the Shanghai Gold Exchange on Monday for
the 99.99 percent purity gold contract were 14.83 tonnes, lower
than Thursday's two-month peak. 
    Premiums edged up $2 to $18 an ounce from Friday.
    
    PRICES AT 0744 GMT
 Metal               Last     Change    Pct chg    YTD pct chg
                                                                
 Spot gold            1202.9      0.26       0.02         -28.17
 Spot silver           19.41      0.04       0.21          -35.9
 Spot platinum        1332.6       5.2       0.39         -13.19
 Spot palladium        697.3      1.55       0.22           0.77
 Comex gold Dec3      1202.2      -1.5      -0.12         -28.26
 Comex silver Dec3    19.435    -0.018      -0.09         -35.88
 Euro                 1.3688                                    
 DXY                  80.454                                    
                                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin aand
Michael Perry)

