#Gold Market Report
December 24, 2013 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold back below $1,200 on U.S. data, taper worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Gold was hovering below $1,200
on Tuesday and looked likely to fall to its lowest in six months
in thin year-end trade, with strong U.S. spending data denting
the metal's safe-haven appeal.
    The impending tapering of the Federal Reserve's stimulus
measures also dimmed gold's allure as a hedge against inflation.
 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had eased 0.06 percent to $1,198.10 an
ounce by 0011 GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous
session. 
    * The metal fell to a six-month low of $1,185.10 last week
after the Fed announced it would begin tapering its $85 billion
in monthly bond purchases from next month, before recovering
slightly on short-covering. 
    * U.S. consumer sentiment hit a 5-month high heading into
the end of the year and spending notched up its strongest month
since the summer, the latest signs of sustained vigour in the
economy that are fostering hopes of a strong 2014.
 
    * Gold is down nearly 30 percent for the year, and is headed
for its biggest annual decline in 32 years.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 8.40 tonnes to
805.72 tonnes on Monday. 
    * The U.S. gold jewellery industry is on track for its
highest sales for the fourth quarter since 2010 and its first
annual increase in gold sales in more than a decade, precious
metal consultant Thomson Reuters GFMS estimated. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets should take cheer on Tuesday after Wall
Street rang up more records and upbeat U.S. spending data
burnished the outlook for the global economy. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
    1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 
    1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 
    1330 U.S. Durable goods orders 
    1400 U.S. FHFA home price index 
    1500 U.S. New home sales 

    PRICES AT 0011 GMT     
 Metal               Last       Change     Pct chg    YTD pct chg
                                                                  
 Spot gold              1198.1      -0.70      -0.06        -28.45
 Spot silver              19.4      -0.03      -0.15        -35.93
 Spot platinum         1321.24      -1.76      -0.13        -13.93
 Spot palladium            693       0.25       0.04          0.14
 Comex gold Dec3        1197.4       0.40       0.03        -28.55
 Comex silver Dec3       19.42      0.007       0.04        -35.93
 Euro                   1.3694                                    
 DXY                                                              
                                                                  
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

