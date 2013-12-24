FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold back below $1,200 on strong U.S. data, taper worries
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
December 24, 2013 / 3:30 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold back below $1,200 on strong U.S. data, taper worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* U.S. spending data, stimulus taper fears weigh on gold
    * SPDR sees 8.4 tonne outflow
    * Chinese premiums pick up, hinting at stronger physical
demand

 (Updates China premiums, prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Gold was hovering below $1,200
on Tuesday and looked likely to fall to its lowest in six months
in thin year-end trade, with strong U.S. spending data hurting
the metal's safe-haven appeal.
    The impending tapering of the Federal Reserve's stimulus
measures also dimmed gold's allure as a hedge against inflation.
    Gold is down nearly 30 percent for the year, and is headed
for its biggest annual decline in 32 years.
    "Prices will likely remain under pressure over the
short-term as a combination of stronger U.S. macro statistics,
higher equity markets and continued outflows of money from gold
exchange-traded funds weigh on sentiment going into 2014," said
INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir. 
    Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,197.76 an ounce
by 0722 GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous session.
    It fell to a six-month low of $1,185.10 last week after the
Fed announced it would begin tapering its $85 billion in monthly
bond purchases from next month, before recovering slightly on
short-covering. 
    Asian markets took cheer on Tuesday after Wall Street rang
up more records and upbeat U.S. spending data burnished the
outlook for the global economy, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a
2013 high.   
    U.S. consumer sentiment hit a five-month high heading into
the end of the year and spending notched up its strongest month
since the summer, the latest signs of sustained vigour in the
economy that are fostering hopes of a strong 2014.
 
    SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 8.40 tonnes to
805.72 tonnes on Monday - the lowest in nearly five years.
 
    Traders feared gold could test six-month lows in thin
pre-holiday trade. 
    "The next support level for gold is $1,180. If the market
breaks this level we could see a test of $1,150," HSBC analysts
said in a note.
    "Quiet holiday trading leaves bullion open to volatile
movements in either direction as relatively little buying or
selling can move the market in thin conditions."
    On the physical side, premiums for China's 99.99 percent
purity gold traded on the Shanghai Gold Exchange
climbed to $20 an ounce from Monday's $16, indicating that
sub-$1,200 price level was stoking demand.
    However, volumes traded on the exchange were about 12 tonnes
- the lowest in a week. 

    PRICES AT 0722 GMT     
 Metal               Last      Change    Pct chg   YTD pct chg
                                                               
 Spot gold            1197.76     -1.04     -0.09        -28.47
 Spot silver            19.33      -0.1     -0.51        -36.16
 Spot platinum        1324.99      1.99      0.15        -13.68
 Spot palladium           693      0.25      0.04          0.14
 Comex gold Dec3       1197.5       0.5      0.04        -28.54
 Comex silver Dec3     19.335    -0.078      -0.4        -36.21
 Euro                  1.3686                                  
 DXY                   80.479                                  
                                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Editing by Joseph Radford, Muralikumar Anantharaman and
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.